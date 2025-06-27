Audi is taking vehicular entertainment to the next level with the launch of its new AirConsole gaming platform.
Through it, passengers can connect their smartphones to the vehicle’s MMI infotainment system and use them as controllers to challenge each other to games including Pictionary, UNO and Who Wants to Be a Millionaire?
AirConsole is available in selected vehicles via the Audi Application Store. It applies to the Audi A5, Audi Q5, Audi A6, Audi A6 e-tron and Audi Q6 e-tron model series, which have Android-based infotainment systems as their operating systems.
Audi banishes boring road trips with in-car gaming
Image: SUPPLIED
Audi is taking vehicular entertainment to the next level with the launch of its new AirConsole gaming platform.
Through it, passengers can connect their smartphones to the vehicle’s MMI infotainment system and use them as controllers to challenge each other to games including Pictionary, UNO and Who Wants to Be a Millionaire?
AirConsole is available in selected vehicles via the Audi Application Store. It applies to the Audi A5, Audi Q5, Audi A6, Audi A6 e-tron and Audi Q6 e-tron model series, which have Android-based infotainment systems as their operating systems.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending Now
Latest Videos