Join the Ignition TV Buyer’s Guide team as they assist a viewer to find a spacious, off-road-capable SUV with a budget of R500,000.
Would you like to comment on this article? Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
WATCH | What’s the best used SUV for R500k or less?
Join the Ignition TV Buyer’s Guide team as they assist a viewer to find a spacious, off-road-capable SUV with a budget of R500,000.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending Now
Latest Videos