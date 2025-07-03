WATCH | R&B heavyweight Msizi Shembe gears up for Durban July weekend

It’s all systems go as Langa Res Lifestyle prepares to host its first major event during the Durban July weekend, and it’s set to be nothing short of epic.
Running from July 4-6, the newly launched Langa Res Lifestyle in Mariannhill, outside Durban, is making its grand entrance to the entertainment scene with a three-day celebration headlined by the Durban July Afterparty featuring the likes of Msizi Shembe, Scotts Maphuma, DJ Christos, Lulo Cafe, and many more.
This marks the first large-scale event for Langa Res Lifestyle, a fresh face in Durban’s hospitality and entertainment sector that opened its doors on May 31. The event is designed to introduce the venue to a wider audience and offer patrons an unforgettable experience.
Speaking to TshisaLIVE, Msizi Shembe says all he can say is that there'll be a great experience and vibe. “My set is out of this world, with a bit of known and unknown, including singalong,” he said.
Zandile Mchunu, Langa Res Lifestyle's manager, said: “This is a huge moment for us, we want people to come and see who we are and experience something classy, safe and full of great energy.”
According to Zandile, guests can expect a diverse musical journey, with performances across genres including Amapiano, Deep House, R&B, and Gqom. Beyond the music, the event promises a mouthwatering buffet for both VIP and general access guests, showcasing Langa Res’s now-famous shisanyama offerings.
Event organisers say there will be ample parking, reliable security and dedicated car guards throughout.
“We’ve worked hard to create a space where people can enjoy good food, quality music, and feel completely safe and relaxed,” Zandile added.
As word spreads beyond Durban, Langa Res Lifestyle has begun attracting interest from guests in Johannesburg and other provinces.
The Durban July Afterparty will be the crown jewel of this festive weekend, and organisers say they’re ready to welcome the city and beyond for what’s expected to be a premium, classy and memorable experience.
