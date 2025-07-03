The interior is smart and polished in feel and build quality, while the electric seats are comfy and generously padded. Standard amenities are generous but you’ll need to raid the options catalogue for more.
REVIEW | BMW X3 M50 balances power, comfort and efficiency
Adding family functionality to the recipe makes the German SAV a compelling buy in the segment
Like its 3 Series cousin, the BMW X3 has become an important cog for the German brand and its customer base.
The new sport activity vehicle (SAV), built in Rosslyn, arrived in South Africa recently in three models and won the 2026 SA Car of the Year title as voted by the Guild of Mobility Journalists.
We spent time with the BMW X3 M50 xDrive variant, the high-performance model in the range. It is the flagship version until a fuller-bodied X3M materialises.
The most obvious change to the new-generation X3 from the outside is the new look, with rounded corners, hexagonal shapes and a silhouette akin to the larger BMW XM.
The stylish showpiece is the Kammback rear — an automotive styling feature wherein the rear of the car abruptly cuts off. This SAV is particularly good looking in the creamy white hue of the test car, which BMW calls Dune grey metallic.
The interior isn’t a wholesale transformation. Most of the features such as the large curved display, the array of function buttons on the central tunnel and more are modern BMW type sets. It’s only the dash plastics that are in a textured mesh surface and a set of new trim lights that extend into the doors as fresh ideas. These lights also shine bright at night and broadcast moods and selected driving modes.
The interior is smart and polished in feel and build quality, while the electric seats are comfy and generously padded. Standard amenities are generous but you’ll need to raid the options catalogue for more.
From behind the multifunction helm you get the sense that you’re driving a premium car and you are driving an X3 that’s larger than any model before. The new iteration stretches 4,755mm in length, 1,920mm width and 1,660mm height, making it 34mm longer, 29mm wider and 16mm taller that the previous X3.
You notice the growth spurt everywhere, especially between the lanes, where it can drive autonomously. Occupants enjoy more leg, head and shoulder room, and more luggage can be swallowed by the expanded boot with a power tailgate.
At times it felt like commanding an X5 but it’s nicely measured and feels poised, refined and powerful, thanks to the 280kW and 580Nm 3.0l twin-turbo straight-six petrol engine that’s paired with an eight-speed automatic transmission and xDrive all-wheel drive system. It has a mild-hybrid 48V system injecting 13kW to the mix and silently powering the car at crawl speeds.
It kicks out a combined 293kW and can accelerate from 0-100km/h in 4.6 secs to run out of steam at 250km/h. It’s a tarmac bruiser when you need it to be that also corners keenly.
The more pleasing discovery is the cruising ability and low fuel-eating habits. The ride is cosseting, with little to no vibration or noise from the outside, whether driving on smooth or rough surfaces.
Dedicated to saving fuel, the X3 M50 test car consumed 5.7l/100km. Sticking to national speed limits, the figure increased to 7.6l/100km, which was lower than the 8.2l/100km marketed by its maker.
The extravagance, performance and the potential to be frugal displayed by the most expensive model in the range will have me recommend it before any of the more affordable and sensible lower ranges powered by four-cylinder petrol and diesel engines, including the X3 30e plug-in-hybrid.
If the goal was to make the new X3 a resounding upgrade from the old car, BMW has achieved this with aplomb.
Direct competition for the X3 M50 xDrive that’s priced from R1,545,447 and sold with a two-year/unlimited distance warranty and five-year/100,000km maintenance plan include the Mercedes-Benz GLC 300d and Range Rover Evoque D200 diesels.
