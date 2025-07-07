Motoring

WATCH | Hyundai Getz, VW Golf or Toyota Tazz — which is the best used car for a first-time buyer?

By Ignition TV - 07 July 2025

Join the Ignition TV Buyer's Guide team as they help a first-time car buyer decide between a used Hyundai Getz, Volkswagen Golf Mk1 or Toyota Tazz on a budget of R60k.

subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Trending Now

Latest Videos

Health Minister receives investigation report on racial allegations in health ...
Buyer's Guide Ep97 | BMW 120d, Honda Jazz, Toyota Corolla Quest, VW Citi Golf, ...