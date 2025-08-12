“The 20-million motorists who have been buying Volkswagen Polos since 1975 cannot be wrong,” said Rutherford. “It’s the most consistently credible supermini of the past 50 years and has repeatedly hit the sweet spot in understated design, overall dimensions, build quality, competitive retail pricing, efficiency and low standing and running costs. It's super strong on affordability, durability and longevity.
“And it’s fair to say that since the birth of the MK1 version in 1975, it has grown in size, stature, quality and market relevance. No longer is the Polo a basic supermini to be driven on tight, slow streets in busy towns and cities around the world. At more than four metres long in its current Mk6 guise it’s more of a small, credible, borderline premium family hatchback.
“No wonder it remained one of the top 20 best-selling cars in Europe last year.”
Since its debut, more than 20-million Polos have been sold globally. Volkswagen positions it as an affordable car for a wide range of drivers. The model’s motorsport record includes four World Rally Championship titles with the Polo R WRC, while performance variants such as the GT, G40 and the locally built GTI have added to its appeal.
VW Polo named 'Best Car of the Half-Century'
Image: Supplied
The Volkswagen Polo has been named “Best Car of the Half-Century” in the “Best Cars of the Year — The New Car World Championships”, an accolade announced before this year’s British Motor Show.
The award marks the Polo’s 50th anniversary and follows a similar recognition given to the Golf last year during its own 50th birthday celebrations.
The British Motor Show, which opens on August 15 at the Farnborough International Exhibition and Conference Centre, will feature the Polo among its headline vehicles. The judging panel for the award included automotive designers, engineers, industry leaders, motorsport figures, journalists, broadcasters, retailers, consultants, motor club representatives and event organisers.
Among them was motoring journalist Mike Rutherford, founder of the “Best Cars of the Year — The New Car World Championships”.
Image: Supplied
