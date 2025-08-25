Inside, each model gains distinctive finishes. The British Racing Green 320i, for instance, receives a perforated Sensatec trim in Cognac, while all M340i xDrive versions are fitted with black Vernasca leather and blue contrast stitching. Alongside the standard M Sport package with high-gloss black details, every model comes with aluminium interior trim and the CraftedClarity cut-glass gear selector.
BMW marks 50 years of 3 Series with limited 50 Jahre Edition
The edition is offered in signature exterior colours from previous generations, and each model gains distinctive interior finishes
Image: SUPPLIED
More than 20-million BMW 3 Series have been sold since the model made its debut at the 1975 Frankfurt International Motor Show. To celebrate this achievement and honour the vehicle’s 50-year milestone, BMW has introduced the new 3 Series 50 Jahre Edition.
Available as either a 320i or the more potent M340i xDrive, the edition is offered in signature exterior colours from previous generations: Aegean Blue and British Racing Green (third generation), Stratus Grey (fourth generation) and Lime Rock Grey (sixth generation).
Image: SUPPLIED
Inside, each model gains distinctive finishes. The British Racing Green 320i, for instance, receives a perforated Sensatec trim in Cognac, while all M340i xDrive versions are fitted with black Vernasca leather and blue contrast stitching. Alongside the standard M Sport package with high-gloss black details, every model comes with aluminium interior trim and the CraftedClarity cut-glass gear selector.
Buyers can also choose from alternative 19-inch (22.86cm) wheels. Standard equipment on the 50 Jahre Edition further includes Comfort Access, Park Assist Plus, Adaptive M suspension, Driving Assist Professional and a Harman/Kardon surround sound system.
Only 50 units of the 3 Series 50 Jahre Edition are allocated to South Africa, priced from R1,067,730 for the 320i and R1,422,607 for the M340i xDrive.
