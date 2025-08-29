Standard equipment has been upgraded compared with the outgoing T6.1. Depending on the derivative, features include LED headlights with light assist, an electronic parking brake with auto hold, a 12-inch digital instrument cluster, a 13-inch infotainment system with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, a multifunction steering wheel, keyless start, rain sensor, lane assist with lane keeping, front assist with automatic emergency braking and dynamic road sign display. Panel van models come with a partition as standard.
New VW Transporter goes on sale in Mzansi
Image: SUPPLIED
Volkswagen this week confirmed its latest seventh-generation T7 Transporter range will go on sale in South Africa in September.
Sharing its platform with the Ford Transit and Tourneo twins, the line-up will include Kombi, Crew Bus and long-wheelbase Dropside Double Cab derivatives, the latter scheduled for local introduction in 2026.
The short wheelbase Transporter measures 5,050mm, which is 146mm longer than the model it replaces, with a wheelbase stretched by 97mm to 3,100mm.
The long-wheelbase version adds 400mm, bringing total length to 5,450mm. Across all models, width excluding mirrors has increased by 128mm to 2,032mm.
Image: SUPPLIED
Volkswagen said the T7 also offers more interior volume. Maximum width between the wheel housings is up by 148mm to 1,392mm.
Short wheelbase models feature a load compartment length of 2,602mm, 61mm longer than before, while the long wheelbase extends to 3,002mm.
Payload capacity is up to 1,330kg, while braked towing capacity has increased from 2,500kg to 2,800kg. Roof load capacity grows from 150kg to 170kg.
All versions are powered by a new 2.0l four-cylinder turbodiesel engine, available in three outputs: 81kW, 110kW and 125kW. The 81kW and 110kW models come with a six-speed manual gearbox, while the 125kW variant pairs with an eight-speed automatic and offers the option of front-wheel drive or 4Motion all-wheel drive.
Standard equipment has been upgraded compared with the outgoing T6.1. Depending on the derivative, features include LED headlights with light assist, an electronic parking brake with auto hold, a 12-inch digital instrument cluster, a 13-inch infotainment system with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, a multifunction steering wheel, keyless start, rain sensor, lane assist with lane keeping, front assist with automatic emergency braking and dynamic road sign display. Panel van models come with a partition as standard.
Cabin ergonomics have been revised with the electronic parking brake integrated into the dash panel, freeing footwell space for through-cab access depending on model and partition type.
The automatic gearbox selector has been relocated to a steering column switch. Manual versions retain their centre console gear lever, while automatic models replace it with two covered cup holders. Additional stowage areas have been added throughout the cabin, including space for laptops in the upper dash panel.
Pricing for the Volkswagen T7 Transporter Kombi range is as follows:
2.0 TDI 125kW 4x2 Commerce Auto SWB eight-seater: R1,055,200
2.0 TDI 125kW 4x2 Life Auto SWB eight-seater: R1,116,845
2.0 TDI 125kW 4x2 Edition Auto SWB eight-seater: R1,167,400
2.0 TDI 125kW 4Motion Style Auto SWB eight-seater: R1,301,400
Pricing for the 81kW, 110kW and Crew Bus variants will be announced in November.
