These were SA's top brands as new-car sales hit 10-year high

Sales of new passenger cars hit a 10-year high as vehicle sales in South Africa continued full throttle in August.
In all segments, 51,880 cars and commercial vehicles were sold last month to record the best month since October 2019. It was the 11th consecutive month of year-on-year growth and an increase of 18.7% from the 43,692 units sold in August 2024.
With 36,914 units sold last month, passenger cars reached their highest level since September 2015 and gained 22.5% compared with August 2024. Light commercial vehicles, bakkies and minibuses, at 12,326 units, gained 15.1% over the same month last year.
The strong performance was driven by an influx of affordable models, improving consumer confidence, favourable credit conditions and a steady recovery in disposable incomes, said motor industry body Naamsa, which released the figures on Monday.
The 0.25% reduction in the repo rate to 7% reinforced the momentum of local sales.
“The shift in market conditions lowered financing costs for households and dealer floor plans, broadening access to credit for vehicle purchases. The National Treasury’s clarification that any move towards a lower inflation target would only follow full consultation helped anchor confidence and limit policy uncertainty,” said Naamsa CEO Mikel Mabasa.
Credit conditions also continued to improve.
“Household credit extension rose by 3.1% year-on-year in June, while private sector credit growth firmed to 5.0% year-on-year, reflecting a gradual loosening in borrowing conditions that supported big-ticket spending, including motor vehicles. With modest gains in real disposable incomes, these trends provided a stable foundation for sustained demand in the new vehicle market in August.”
Export volumes also gained 6.2% to 37,500 for August year-on-year despite the local motor industry continuing to adjust to renewed US tariff uncertainty and increasing global competition.
Toyota again led the way as South Africa’s favourite brand in August, selling 13,276 units.
SA’s TOP 15 SELLING BRANDS — AUGUST 2025:
- Toyota — 13,276
- Suzuki — 6,534
- Volkswagen Group — 5,521
- Hyundai — 3,007
- Ford — 2,968
- GWM 2,519
- Chery — 2,228
- Isuzu — 2,194
- Kia — 1,542
- Renault — 1,374
- Mahindra — 1,336
- BMW Group — 1,223
- Omoda and Jaecoo — 1,202
- Nissan — 986
- Jetour 773
These were SA's top brands as new-car sales hit 10-year high
