Join Ignition TV's Ziphorah Masethe as she finds out which of these 4x4s is king of the hill.
Would you like to comment on this article? Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
WATCH | Suzuki Jimny 5-door vs Land Rover Defender 130
Join Ignition TV's Ziphorah Masethe as she finds out which of these 4x4s is king of the hill.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending Now
Latest Videos