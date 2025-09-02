Motoring

WATCH | What’s the best sporty hatchback under R375k?

By Ignition TV - 02 September 2025

Join the Ignition Buyer's Guide team as they help a viewer find a sporty, fun to drive hatchback for R375,000 or less.

