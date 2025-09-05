Mercedes-AMG unveils track-only GT2 Edition W16

Styling cues are borrowed directly from the Mercedes-AMG F1 W16 E Performance car, including emerald green accents associated with title sponsor Petronas and a hand-painted star motif along the flanks.
Each of the 30 units produced carries a “1 of 30” badge and a door sill signed by Kimi Antonelli, the Italian driver recently promoted to the Mercedes-AMG F1 team.
The car's cabin features carbon fibre trim, Petronas-coloured highlights and a redesigned Cube Controls steering wheel. Safety equipment is carried over from AMG’s existing customer racers, including a carbon fibre safety cell, fire suppression system, safety nets and FIA-spec tank.
The GT2 Edition W16 is not homologated for competition use and has been conceived purely for track days. Each example will be handed over at a private event on a European race circuit, with owners receiving driving tuition, official team-branded race gear and the opportunity to meet senior figures from the Mercedes-AMG F1 squad.
Only 30 cars will be built with each priced at €679,000 (R13,988,391) before taxes.
Mercedes-AMG has expanded its motorsport line-up with the launch of the GT2 Edition W16: a limited-run, track-only model that takes inspiration from the brand’s Formula One programme.
Based on the GT2 introduced in 2022, the Edition W16 hits the asphalt with a reworked version of AMG’s 4.0l twin-turbocharged V8 engine. Thanks to upgraded turbochargers and revised electronics, output has been lifted to 610kW/1,000Nm when using the new Push2Pass system, which temporarily boosts power and torque by 73kW and 200Nm respectively.
A six-speed sequential racing transmission in a rear-mounted transaxle layout handles power delivery, with adjustable suspension and stabilisers allowing for quick and comprehensive set-up changes for different circuits.
Aerodynamic revisions include active louvres above the front wheels, a larger front diffuser and a F1-style Drag Reduction System on the rear wing. Mercedes-AMG says the latter helps push top speed beyond 320km/h.
Image: Supplied
