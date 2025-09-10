These are Mzansi's fastest-selling used cars

Hot on its heels are the Toyota Fortuner (28 days) and Toyota Hilux (30 days). These turnaround times are far quicker than average, and speak volumes about what buyers value most. The Swift’s affordability and efficiency make it an easy choice for cost-conscious drivers.

The Fortuner continues to resonate with family buyers seeking a premium yet dependable SUV that can handle daily duties, such as the school run and grocery shopping, as well as weekend adventures.

The Hilux, meanwhile, maintains its reputation as South Africa’s most trusted bakkie — a workhorse that appeals to private and commercial buyers. With 33 different models on the new car market, consumers are spoiled for choice as they filter through the used car segment. The Hilux appeals across the spectrum, from prestigious buyers drawn to the high-end GR Sport and Raider trims, to commercial operators who favour the entry-level S and SR models for last-mile delivery and construction work.