These were September’s best-selling brands as SA car sales hit 10-year high

Year-to-date passenger car sales are 22.1% up, light commercials 3.3% up and medium trucks are ahead by 8.1%. The heavy truck segment is down 2.8%.
The economy surprised on the upside in the second quarter, with GDP expanding by 0.8% quarter-on-quarter and household spending showing resilience, said Naamsa CEO Mikel Mabasa.
Consumer inflation slowed to 3.3% year-on-year in August, below expectations. Lower food, fuel and transport costs have eased pressure on disposable incomes, while subdued vehicle price inflation — supported by a stronger rand and heightened competition — has helped sustain affordability in certain segments, said Mabasa.
“This disinflationary trend offered some relief for car buyers, particularly in the small car and entry level categories, where cost sensitivity is highest.
“Despite inflation undershooting expectations, the South African Reserve Bank held the repo rate at 7% at its September meeting. While new vehicle purchases have benefited from the 125 basis points of cuts implemented so far, further easing would be particularly benecial for households considering higher-value or discretionary vehicle purchases,“ he said.
In September Toyota retained its market leadership with more than double the sales of its closest competitor, Suzuki.
TOP 15 SELLING VEHICLE BRANDS IN SEPTEMBER 2025
- Toyota - 14,146
- Suzuki - 6,072
- Volkswagen Group - 5,763
- Ford - 3,093
- Hyundai - 3,005
- GWM - 2,620
- Isuzu - 2,478
- Chery - 2,264
- Kia - 1,706
- Mahindra - 1,524
- Renault - 1,376
- Nissan - 1,362
- BMW Group - 1,220
- Omoda and Jaecoo - 1,201
- Stellantis - 848
South Africa’s new vehicle sales in September achieved their highest monthly level in 10 years, continuing a high-revving recovery for the automotive market in 2025.
According to figures released by automotive umbrella body Naamsa, 54,700 cars and commercial vehicles were sold last month. It was a 24.3% increase over the 44,000 units sold in September 2024 and the highest monthly level recorded since September 2015.
Leading the charge were passenger cars with 38,603 units last month, a 28% gain over September 2024.
Light commercial vehicles, including bakkies and minibuses, registered 13,078 sales for a 19.7% increase over the same month last year.
Sales of medium and heavy truck segments reflected a mixed performance at 767 units (1.9% down) and 2,252 units (a 5.9% increase), respectively.
Domestic new vehicle sales look set to exceed pre-pandemic levels for the first time in five years, driven by consumer demand for affordable cars, Naamsa president Billy Tom said on Wednesday.
