Snark aside, even though this is the base version, one will be encouraged to find that all the amenities expected of any car in 2025 are present. That includes four electric window switches, a digital infotainment system, a digital instrument cluster, Bluetooth, two USB ports and rear park distance control.
Anti-lock brakes, electronic stability control and ISOFIX mounting points are expected non-negotiables, of course, but it is nice that you get six airbags instead of the four that some cars at this price point offer.
So, it responds in complete silence when you say “Hey Volkswagen” out loud. There is no blind-spot monitor, speed limit warning or lane-keep assist. But there are buyers out there who want simplicity in a car, with a leaning towards overall engineering integrity instead. And that is exactly what they get in the T-Cross.
You can feel it on the road. Insulation against exterior noise (and wind intrusion) is above average for the class; the compact VW has a sturdy character even in the middle of a heavy Gqeberha bluster.
REVIEW | Entry-level VW T-Cross DSG is an auto ace of base
Motoring editor, reporter and presenter
Image: Brenwin Naidu
Volkswagen's imminent Tera compact crossover is going to launch the next chapter of the brand's mass-market ambitions.
In theory, it looks poised to pick up where the Polo Vivo will inevitably leave off. A big volume seller, in the right body format, at a reasonable price, proudly made in SA, for our varied conditions.
Still, there are at least two years before the Kariega production line gets into full Tera swing. And for now the baby of the brand's T-range of vehicles remains the dainty, huggable T-Cross.
While covering the Naamsa Autoweek in Gqeberha recently, my conveyance up and down the friendly city's highways and byways was the base model T-Cross with the dual-clutch DSG option.
The last T-Cross that passed through my hands in Johannesburg was of the same variety, except equipped with the five-speed manual transmission. The three-pedal unit made for a good pairing with the 1.0l turbocharged petrol three-cylinder, allowing the driver to keep that tachometer zinging in the brisk rhythm of Egoli's busy pace.
Image: Brenwin Naidu
That version costs R399,900, while the two-pedal prompts prospective buyers to spring for R418,200. Motoring journalists (me included) are notorious for their partiality towards manual labour behind the wheel. Truth be told, the average buyer is not going to think twice when faced with the option of automatic convenience. Pricing includes a three-year/120,000km warranty and three-year/45,000km service plan.
It certainly made traversing the pretty coastal settings of Nelson Mandela Bay more pleasant, allowing one to focus on steering input, as those rampant crosswinds began to shake down trees and fences.
From the outset, the entry-level T-Cross makes no apologies for its status as the base model. It has a demure look, with its modest accents and tiny alloys (16-inch), yet it is still attractive and unpretentious in that typical Volkswagen way.
Image: Brenwin Naidu
Sure, parked alongside an aggressive Chinese crossover of similar ilk, it might come across as bland. But the currency of that emblem stamped on the nose and tail signifies a great deal. Especially in a town like Gqeberha.
The regular T-Cross is similarly conservative on the inside, with its sea of black plastics and grey upholstery. But it is so well-made, a quality product, with durability felt in the turn of every dial and depression of each switch. That includes “old-school” rotary knobs for the air-conditioner and – gasp – a classic audio volume dial that you twist right to increase loudness or left to quieten.
As VW proved when it backtracked on those finicky haptic steering controls, sometimes there is no need to reinvent the volume dial. You even get a big, clearly labelled off switch for the automatic stop-start function: no need to fumble through a maze of menus.
Image: Brenwin Naidu
Snark aside, even though this is the base version, one will be encouraged to find that all the amenities expected of any car in 2025 are present. That includes four electric window switches, a digital infotainment system, a digital instrument cluster, Bluetooth, two USB ports and rear park distance control.
Anti-lock brakes, electronic stability control and ISOFIX mounting points are expected non-negotiables, of course, but it is nice that you get six airbags instead of the four that some cars at this price point offer.
So, it responds in complete silence when you say “Hey Volkswagen” out loud. There is no blind-spot monitor, speed limit warning or lane-keep assist. But there are buyers out there who want simplicity in a car, with a leaning towards overall engineering integrity instead. And that is exactly what they get in the T-Cross.
You can feel it on the road. Insulation against exterior noise (and wind intrusion) is above average for the class; the compact VW has a sturdy character even in the middle of a heavy Gqeberha bluster.
Image: Brenwin Naidu
At coastal altitudes the seven-speed automatic manages a fair job of keeping the 85kW/200Nm motor on song. Chalk it down to the perk of leaving your left hand and leg unoccupied, but the DSG encourages a more leisurely driving style.
Using the accelerator judiciously, transmission shifts up the ladder of ratios happen well before 4,000rpm; while kick-down serves up a reasonable amount of pep. The car has a claimed 0-100km/h sprint time of 10.2 seconds. Average fuel consumption was 9.7l/100km, notably higher than the 7.7l/100km achieved with the manual.
Image: Brenwin Naidu
On the practicality front, the T-Cross boasts a 385l boot that extends to 1,281l with the seats folded. The large boot aperture makes loading bulky luggage easy, while the spare wheel is of a full-sized variety.
The T-Cross faces a great number of rivals, many of which are from emerging Asian firms. Its under-skin substance and quality shines through in a crowded segment. Shoppers who buy with long-term prospects in mind, contemplating aftersales support and resale values, will still see the appeal in this product despite it being priced on the higher side of the B-segment crossover arena.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending Now
Latest Videos