NEWS
What SA buyers really want in a car
KLA research finds SA drivers put family first and horsepower a close second
SA car buyers prioritise family practicality above all other vehicle features, with 88% of consumers stating that having a car that works well for the whole family is important to them...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
This article is reserved for Daily Dispatch subscribers.
Get access to ALL Daily Dispatch content from only R49.00 per month.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on The Herald, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@dispatchlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.