Motoring

Toyota expects to build more than 10-million cars in 2026: sources

Robust hybrid car demand is expected in the US

Reuters Reuters

Reuters

Toyota Motor's Century Coupe at the 2025 Japan Mobility Show. (Issei Kato)

Toyota Motor has started notifying its parts suppliers that it expects its car output to exceed 10-million units in 2026 amid robust hybrid car demand in the United States, two sources familiar with the matter said on Friday.

Toyota’s global output in the first 11 months of 2025 rose 4.9% from a year earlier to 9.18-million, and component makers anticipate its annual output to total around 10-million this year.

A Toyota spokesperson said the carmaker would not disclose specific figures for global production for 2026, but that it is sharing its estimates with related companies to help them set their output plans.

TimesLIVE

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Comment icon
Sign UpLog In

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Editor’s Choice

1

‘New’ R42m conference centre still unused — eight years on

2

Man missing at Glen Eden while Good Samaritans rescue Port Alfred swimmer

3

187 babies born in Eastern Cape on Christmas Day

4

NSFAS confirms release of 2026 funding eligibility outcomes

5

DJ Warras murder suspect Victor Majola appears in court as state opposes bail