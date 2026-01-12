Kia EV2 unveiled as brand’s new entry-level electric model

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

The EV2 stands out with blocky styling and vertical daylight running lights.

Say hello to Kia’s striking new electric city car, the EV2.

Positioned as the entry point to the South Korean brand’s electric portfolio, it’s built in Slovakia and embraces Kia’s latest “Opposites United” design philosophy. This translates into a wide stance and blocky architecture, echoing the look of its larger electric siblings.

The EV2 features vertical daytime running lights, a pronounced shoulder line and robust wheel arches, which can be filled — depending on the variant — with wheels ranging from 16-inches to 19-inches.

The wraparound dash is home to Kia's latest triple-screen infotainment layout. (Kia)

Exterior paint options include solid, metallic, pearl and matte finishes. Opting for the GT-Line flagship adds bold body-coloured garnishes and high-gloss accents on the bumper and lower front grille.

Inside the cabin, the EV2 gets a wraparound dashboard housing Kia’s latest triple-screen infotainment layout, combining a 12.3-inch digital driver cluster, a 5.3-inch climate control display and a 12.3-inch central touchscreen.

Ambient lighting is standard, along with eco-friendly materials and a comprehensive suite of advanced driver assistance systems, including Highway Driving Assist 2.0, Front Collision Avoidance Assist 2.0, Smart Cruise Control 2.0 and Blind-Spot View Monitor. Over-the-air updates and an NFC-enabled digital key are also part of the package, while an eight-speaker Harman/Kardon sound system is available as an option across the range.

The EV2 can be had in four- and five-seat configurations. Both feature sliding and reclining rear seats. (Kia)

To maximise space and comfort, the rear seats slide and recline. With the seats fully back, rear passengers benefit from a claimed 958mm of legroom. Slide them forward and boot capacity increases to 403l.

The EV2 will be offered with two battery options: a 42.2kWh standard-range battery and a 61.0kWh long-range battery. Kia claims a driving range of up to 317km for the former and up to 448km for the latter (WLTP pending).

Both versions use a 400V electrical architecture and support DC fast charging, with the standard-range model taking 29 minutes and the long-range version about 30 minutes to recharge. The EV2 also supports both 11kW and 22kW AC charging.

The EV2 has a 2,565mm wheelbase. (Kia)

The EV2 is the second fully electric model to be produced at Kia’s Žilina facility, after the EV4. Production will roll out in two phases, with the standard-range model entering production in February, followed by the long-range and GT-Line variants from June.

Local availability is yet to be confirmed.