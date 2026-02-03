Motoring

Further fuel price relief for motorists in February

Rand strength drives price cuts for second consecutive month

Fuel prices drop across the board in February. (AI )

Petrol and diesel prices will drop across the board on Wednesday, the minister of mineral and petroleum resources has announced.

It marks the second consecutive month of financial relief for motorists after substantial decreases in January.

The fuel prices for February 2026 will be adjusted as follows:

  • Petrol 93 (ULP and LRP): 65 c/l decrease;
  • Petrol 95 (ULP and LRP): 65 c/l decrease;
  • Diesel (0.05% sulphur): 50 c/l decrease;
  • Diesel (0.005% sulphur): 57 c/l decrease; and
  • Illuminating paraffin (wholesale): 53 c/l decrease.

The main reason for the fuel price adjustments is the stronger rand.

Despite the average Brent crude oil price increasing from $61.47 to $64.08 during the period under review, international petroleum product prices decreased due to high global inventory levels, while the rand appreciated on average against the dollar from R16.85 to R16.31.

In line with the provisions of the self-adjusting slate levy mechanism, the slate levy remains unchanged at zero cents per litre in the price structures of petrol and diesel.

From February 4, these prices will apply:

Inland

  • 93 ULP: R19.99/l;
  • 95 ULP: R20.10l;
  • Diesel (0.005%): R17.95l; and
  • Diesel (0.05%): R17.91l.

Coastal

  • 95 ULP: R19.27l;
  • Diesel (0.005%): R17.19/l; and
  • Diesel (0.05%): R17.08/l.

