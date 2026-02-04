Renault recalls 1,393 Kwid cars in South Africa

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

The recall affects 1,393 units that were distributed and sold nationwide from January 20.

The National Consumer Commission has announced a safety recall involving Renault Kwid cars in South Africa, after a notification from importer Motus Vehicle Distributor.

According to Motus, the affected vehicles may experience the illumination of a dashboard warning light caused by sensitivity in the vehicle’s velocity calculation system. If the issue is not addressed, it could affect system performance and may present a potential safety risk.

Motus has confirmed that none of the affected vehicles have been delivered to customers. The required software update will be carried out before the vehicles are released to consumers.