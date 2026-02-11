Jetour T2 is ‘Terminator’ SUV that takes on big names for less

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

The Jetour T2 may or may not be deliberately named after the Terminator 2 (T2) movie, but the boxy SUV certainly has an anthropomorphic resemblance to the muscled, square-jawed protagonist played by Arnold Schwarzenegger.

In a motoring landscape dominated by so many aero-designed SUVs, this Chinese contender has a heavyset, chunky design that channels a similar tough-guy vibe as the Land Rover Defender and Jeep Wrangler, even though it is not a direct rival to those icons with its more affordable price and lesser 4x4 ability.

Instead, with its monocoque body and 4,785mm length, the Jetour T2’s most direct rivals are similarly sized and boxy-styled SUVs from China: the monocoque Haval H7 and BAIC B30 and the GWM Tank 300, which rides on a rugged ladder-frame chassis.

The T2 is available in three derivatives: the two-wheel-drive Aspire, the 4x4 Xplora and the 4x4 Odyssey. Across the range, every model comes loaded with convenience and safety features, but the range-topping R679,900 Odyssey comes fully loaded with kit such as a 12-speaker sound system with subwoofer, electrically adjustable front seats, multi-colour ambient lighting, a panoramic sunroof, an electric tailgate, ventilated front seats and an illuminated Jetour logo in the grille.

Infotainment is via a large 15.6″ screen with wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, supported by wireless smartphone charging and USB Type-A and Type-C ports.

Cabin has an inviting atmosphere and (mostly) user-friendly controls. (Denis Droppa)

In a car age dominated by overly minimalist, digitised cabins, the Jetour T2 presents a mostly successful mix of physical controls and touchscreen icons. For instance, analogue buttons for the climate control ensure this oft-used feature is accessed with minimal driving distraction.

Another plus is that the lane-keeping assist function, which can be an annoyance when swerving for potholes, can be disabled, and it remains in your chosen setting the next time the car is started.

However, an ergonomic faux pas in the T2’s otherwise user-friendly cabin is that when you’re in Android Auto mode, it isn’t possible to control other infotainment functions at the same time. Having to exit Android Auto to get to the radio menu, for instance, is needlessly distracting.

In terms of family practicality, the T2 is roomy enough for a quartet of adults, and the seats are comfortable. The cabin has premium finishes, including synthetic leather seats with red stitching and chunky, robust-looking elements that match the car’s rugged exterior aura.

The tailgate has a full-size spare tyre mounted to it, and the side-opening door opens onto a large boot that takes a lot of holiday luggage. The rear seats fold completely flat to accommodate bicycles or other large items.

Safety is comprehensive across all T2 models. Each comes equipped with advanced driver-assistance systems, including adaptive cruise control, auto hold assist, rollover mitigation, blind spot monitoring, rear cross-traffic alert, and rear collision warning. Six airbags provide comprehensive protection, while rear parking sensors and a 540° camera system make manoeuvring simple. Additional features such as tyre pressure monitoring, stability control, hill descent control, and auto lock/unlock doors further enhance both safety and convenience.

All T2 models are backed by Jetour’s seven-year/200,000km warranty, seven-year/75,000km service plan and 10-year/1-million kilometre engine warranty (applicable to the first owner only).

The side-opening tailgate reveals an impressively sized boot. (DENIS DROPPA)

The Jetour T2 features an intelligent, automatic all-wheel-drive system (XWD) rather than a traditional, permanently engaged system, allowing it to switch between two-wheel drive and 4x4 based on road conditions.

As it doesn’t have a low-range transfer case, it won’t tackle extreme 4x4 routes. However, it is relatively capable in rough terrain with its generous 220mm ride height, eight drive modes (including mud, sand and rock), and electronic rear limited-slip differential that automatically aids traction on loose surfaces.

The ride is comfortable, and the T2’s high-profile tyres do a good job of absorbing bumps.

The 2.0l petrol turbo engine puts down 180kW and 375Nm with satisfying gusto, accelerating off the mark with minimal lag and delivering zesty overtaking power. There are manual gear-change paddles, but I never felt compelled to use them due to the seven-speed automated dual-clutch transmission’s responsive self-shifting nature.

The T2 is a refined cruiser, producing less wind noise than expected from its boxy shape. Given the vehicle’s chunky lines and reasonably lively power, the tester’s frugal 10.1l/100km fuel consumption was also a pleasant surprise and not too far off the factory-claimed 9.3l.

The Jetour T2 isn’t a hardcore off-road terminator, but it doesn’t pretend to be. This SUV makes a value proposition with its comfort, impressive specifications, winning warranty and reasonable 4x4 ability, with a rugged attitude that stands out in a market of slippery SUVs.

A few infotainment quirks aside, this Jetour makes a strong first impression, like the T2 that inspired its name. -- Business Day

JETOUR T2 VERSUS RIVALS