Updated Mazda CX-3 Active Auto on sale in SA

Power comes from a 2.0l Skyactiv-G petrol engine producing 115kW and 206Nm. (LAKHE PHOTOGRAPHY)

Mazda South Africa has launched an updated version of its CX-3 Active Auto.

The model introduces several feature upgrades, including Mazda’s MZD Connect infotainment system with an 8″ colour display, a leather-wrapped multifunction steering wheel and a six-speaker sound system. Android Auto and Apple CarPlay allow for easy third-party app integration (Waze, Maps, and so on), while the Commander Dial provides access to key vehicle settings and infotainment functions.

Power comes from a 2.0l Skyactiv-G petrol engine producing 115kW and 206Nm. It drives the front wheels through a six-speed automatic transmission and features Mazda’s i-Stop idle stop/start system to improve fuel efficiency. Standard safety features comprise dynamic stability control, cruise control and hill launch assist.

The CX-3 Active Auto is priced at R440,000, which covers a five-year/unlimited-kilometre warranty and a three-year service plan.

