Latest spy pics show all-new Toyota Fortuner testing in Thailand

The test mule appears more upright than the outgoing version, with a flatter bonnet and a broader front end. (X/@OtsileJK)

The third-generation Toyota Fortuner has been spotted undergoing road testing in Thailand, offering the clearest indication yet of what to expect from the next iteration of the Japanese brand’s popular SUV.

Images circulating online show a heavily camouflaged prototype navigating public roads. While the cladding conceals finer styling details, the test vehicle appears more upright than the outgoing version, with a flatter bonnet and a broader front end.

The design draws heavily from the latest Hilux revealed late last year. If the production model follows suit, the new Fortuner will adopt slimmer headlamp clusters linked by a black trim piece bearing “TOYOTA” lettering, along with a honeycomb-pattern grille, pronounced side intakes and a silver skid plate framed by compact fog lamps. At the rear, the SUV features narrow taillights, possibly connected by a LED light bar.

No interior images have surfaced yet, but the cabin should closely mirror that of its Hilux sibling. That points to a three-tier dashboard layout similar to the current Land Cruiser Prado. Entry-level derivatives are set to feature a seven-inch digital instrument cluster, while higher-spec variants gain a 12.3-inch display. A centrally mounted 12.3-inch touchscreen supports wireless Apple CarPlay/Android Auto, integrated navigation, voice control and Toyota Connected Services. Beneath it, a revised climate control interface retains a mix of physical buttons and knobs.

As with previous generations, the Fortuner will likely continue to offer three rows of seating and a flexible cabin layout accommodating up to seven adult occupants.

Mechanically, the new Fortuner should come to market with Toyota’s familiar 2.8l four-cylinder GD-6 turbodiesel engine, potentially offered with 48V mild-hybrid assistance. Outputs remain at about 150kW and 500Nm (420Nm in manual variants), paired with either a six-speed manual or automatic transmission. Both rear-wheel-drive and four-wheel-drive configurations should be available.

The dashboard of the new Fortuner should be almost identical to the one in the ninth-generation Hilux. (Toyota)

As with the Hilux, four-wheel-drive variants should continue with a part-time system featuring high- and low-range gearing, complemented by a rear differential lock and Toyota’s Multi-Terrain Select system on higher-spec automatic derivatives. A multi-terrain monitor provides multiple camera views, including underbody perspectives.

More details are likely to emerge in the coming months as testing continues.

