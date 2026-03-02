BMW pilots humanoid robots at Leipzig production plant

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

At Leipzig, in Germany, the AEON humanoid robot will be used in the assembly of high-voltage batteries and in component manufacturing.

The BMW Group has begun piloting humanoid robots at its Leipzig plant in Germany, marking the first deployment of so-called “physical AI” in European production.

The project, launched with Swiss technology firm Hexagon, will see its humanoid robot AEON tested in selected production areas. Initial trials began in December 2025, with further testing scheduled from April 2026 before a broader pilot phase planned for mid-2026.

At Leipzig, the robot will be used in the assembly of high-voltage batteries and in component manufacturing. BMW says the human design allows different tools and grippers to be fitted, enabling it to carry out a range of tasks. The robots are being assessed for repetitive, ergonomically demanding and safety-critical work, with the stated aim of supporting employees rather than replacing them.

The robots aim to support human employees rather than replace them. (Ken Achluchtmann)

The German deployment follows an earlier pilot at BMW’s Spartanburg plant in the US with robotics company Figure AI. In that trial, a humanoid robot known as Figure 02 assisted in body shop operations, handling sheet metal parts for welding. Over a 10-month period in 2025, it supported production of more than 30,000 BMW X3 models, completing about 90,000 part movements during daily 10-hour shifts.

BMW says lessons from the US project showed that laboratory-trained motion sequences could be transferred to live production faster than expected. The company has since established a dedicated “Centre of Competence for Physical AI in Production” to co-ordinate further development.

Humanoid robotics forms part of BMW’s broader iFactory strategy, which focuses on digitalisation, AI, and flexible manufacturing in its global plants.