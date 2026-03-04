Lexus targets SA’s luxury EV buyers with new RZ

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

The brand’s first EV has a futuristic yet distinctly Lexus identity.

Lexus has launched the RZ as its first electric vehicle (EV) in South Africa.

It shares the same e-TNGA electric platform as the Toyota bZ4X, which will arrive in South Africa later this year, but has a more luxurious interior and extra power.

Toyota’s luxury brand — which aims to have a line of exclusively new-energy vehicles (NEVs) globally by 2030 — has initially made the battery-powered SUV available in a three-model range priced from R1,649,400 to R1,938,600, with the as-yet-unpriced RZ 600e F Sport Performance to arrive later as the halo model.

All versions have intelligent all-wheel drive as standard, powered by an electric motor at each axle. The 500e EX and SE grades get a 74.6 kWh lithium-ion battery and a power output of 280kW, while the 550e F Sport employs a 76.9kWh battery and 300kW.

The 600e F Sport special edition will have 313kW plus exclusive aerodynamic flourishes, carbon bonnet vents, carbon rear wing and pumped-out wheel arch mouldings.

All models have a 22kW onboard charger and can charge on AC or fast-charging DC systems. Maximum range varies from 420km to 500km depending on the model, and an AC wall box is an option that can be purchased by customers.

The cars have a seven-year/105,000km warranty and maintenance plan, with an eight-year/160,000km warranty on the battery.

The athletically focused F Sport model has flashier styling and a steer-by-wire system that is a first for Lexus and designed for easier manoeuvrability at low speeds and better stability at higher speeds.

The steer-by-wire eliminates the mechanical connection to the wheels and is coupled to a futuristic aircraft-style yoke steering wheel.

The RZ F Sport features Lexus’ new steer-by-wire system paired with an aircraft-style yoke steering wheel. Picture: WWW.SEAGRAMPEARCE.COM (www.seagrampearce.com)

EVs are niche sellers in SA due to their high prices, range anxiety and a limited charging network (though there are now 600 sites and growing), and only 50 RZ units are ordered for SA this year. Well-heeled buyers seeking a zero-emission luxury SUV will find plenty to like, however.

I drove the Lexus RZ 500e SE and 550e F Sport at the media launch held in Cape Town last week, and both models delivered quiet, ultra-refined performance with the stepless and instant power typical of EVs. Their solid feel and smooth ride quality impressed too, as did the upscale ambience of the cabin.

At 4,860mm in length, the RZ is a family-sized SUV with a spacious interior and large boot, though there is no spare wheel.

Luxury spec is lavish across the range, including an infotainment system with a wireless connection for Apple CarPlay and a wired connection for Android Auto.

Synthetic leather seats, a premium Lexus 10-speaker audio system, adaptive cruise control and auto high beam are other standard luxuries in the entry-level 500e EX, while the SE and F Sport in addition get a panoramic sunroof with a dimming feature, adaptive headlamps, suede seats, heated front and rear seats, intelligent parking assist, a fancier Mark Levinson 13-speaker audio system and a head-up display, among other features.

The RZ 550e F Sport has slicker styling by virtue of performance bumpers, aluminium pedals and sports front seats. It also has performance dampers, an interactive manual drive system that simulates an eight-speed transmission for greater engagement, and the aforementioned steer-by-wire.

It’s the first time I’ve experienced a yoke-style steering wheel, and while it felt a little awkward making three-point turns when parking, the driving experience was mostly pleasant. The steering is very direct and responsive, giving this SUV a sporting character when driven briskly along Cape Town’s twisty mountain passes.

Even the model with the standard steering felt well planted despite being a heavy car, with its floor-mounted batteries ensuring a low centre of gravity for handling agility.

A 200mm ground clearance gives the RZ the beloved “command” seating position and some rough road ability if you’re driving the baseline version with high-profile 18-inch tyres (the other models have low-profile 20-inchers).

PRICES:

Lexus RZ 500e EX — R1,649,400

Lexus RZ 500e SE — R1,823,800

Lexus RZ 550e F SPORT — R1,938,600

Lexus RZ 600e F SPORT — TBC -- Business Day