Volkswagen’s latest GTI has more style but fewer features

The Volkswagen Golf GTI is the world’s most recognisable hot hatch, and we’ve just had a first local drive.

The latest generation model officially went on sale in SA in August 2025, armed with enhancements in luxury plus a boost in performance.

A deeper scrutiny of the sharpened exterior detail is required to differentiate, but there are newly developed LED headlights with housings that merge with the radiator grille.

The illuminated VW logos front and rear will be an easy spot, though, with redesigned rear LED taillight clusters. It rides on new-style 19-inch Queenstown alloy wheels exclusive to the model, and it’s a good looker, especially in the white paint choice.

The biggest changes are found inside the cabin, where the GTI now gets the fourth-generation (MIB4) infotainment system with free-standing 32.8cm tablet-style touch-screen display.

It’s also rolled out to other modern VW products, including the Tiguan and Tayron SUVs, adding a colourful and sophisticated sheen to the surroundings.

More hallmark interior changes include the shapely front pair of sport seats with integrated head restraints and red decorative stitching. Though it’s the driver’s side that’s fully-electric, they are now offered with Vienna leather cladding as standard. The previous model got the cloth upholstery variety.

The new Golf GTI interior debuts a larger, more colourful and free-standing touch-screen display. (VGA)

A centre armrest and multifunction steering wheel finished in perforated leather at nine o’clock and three o’clock positions with GTI lettering at six o’clock, and brushed stainless steel pedal caps add to the premium sport vibe in the cabin, including the engine start/stop button that pulsates in red light when the doors are opened, an exclusive feature of the GTI model.

Other premium features include a high-end sound system, wireless App-Connect, park assist and a rear-view camera. Though the company says the car comes fully equipped as standard, we noticed that the head-up display was missing from the catalogue, a modern expectation at the price point and part of the amenities offered in the 2021 model.

VGA explains that the cars we drove, and indeed those which early bird buyers will get, aren’t equipped with the system that displays speeds and navigation commands on the windscreen. The company says the feature will be available as an option at a yet-to-be-communicated date.

Its on-paper performance of 195kW and 370Nm, representing a 15KW improvement over the outgoing model, promises more bite.

The 2.0l turbocharged petrol engine that nestles in front and drives the front wheels exclusively is managed by a seven-speed dual-clutch sequential gearbox (DSG) with Eco, Comfort, Sport and Individual driving profiles.

Acceleration from 0-100km/h is rated at 5.9 seconds, an improvement on the 6.4 seconds of the previous model. The engine torque and top speeds are unchanged at 370Nm and 250km/h, respectively.

The driving experience of a pleasantly refined and well-damped day-to-day hatchback persists. You’d be hard pressed to fault its urban and extra-urban cruising ability that’s aided by travel assist with cruise control and autonomous brake and throttle, and the smooth-shifting automatic transmission.

It gets more soulful-sounding in Sport mode, doing exactly what it’s meant to do, which is to tickle and max out its new power band through delayed gear changes on the rev limit, and to corner keenly.

From this end, the new GTI now gets dynamic chassis control as standard. The adaptive suspension system allows the driver to adjust the firmness of the suspension to match driving conditions and preferences, continuously and autonomously analysing road conditions and adjusting each wheel’s damping up to 1,000 times per second to improve handling and comfort.

Exterior and technical tweaks include a redesigned rear light cluster and stronger brakes. (PHUTI MPYANE)

The new GTI also comes with an adaptive electronic stability control (ESC) unit for use on racetracks, and uprated brakes. The harder push-off is there, but the rest of the promised improvements in dynamism weren’t easily discernible from the local drive experience.

Perhaps the Sandton-to-Muldersdrift launch route didn’t offer enough technical challenges, but honestly it felt like driving the old model with a dolled-up interior, and now costing a whopping R283,000 more than in 2021, such is the rate of price inflation.

Out on the open roads, the new GTI is a cruising delight with refined progress, eager overtaking grunt and reasonable frugality of 8.0l/100km under the conditions.

The company confirmed that the new Golf GTI Edition 50 is not expected to be sold locally. The model that celebrates the range’s 50th anniversary outputs 239kW with a top speed of 270km/h, making it the fastest production Golf GTI model to date.

The standard Golf GTI 8.5 is priced at R908,000 and comes standard with a three-year/120,000km warranty and five-year/90,000km service plan. A five-year/90,000km maintenance plan is optionally available. -- Business Day