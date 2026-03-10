Air taxi rivalry escalates as Archer accuses Joby of China links

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Electric air-taxi maker Archer Aviation accused rival Joby Aviation in a countersuit filed on Monday of defrauding the US government and hiding close ties to China that it used to gain an unfair competitive advantage.

In the countersuit filed in US federal court, Archer said: “Joby and/or its agents fraudulently misclassified thousands of pounds of Chinese-origin aircraft materials as consumer goods ... in an apparent effort to evade US tariffs and foreign-influence oversight.”

Joby Aviation sued Archer in a California state court in November last year for allegedly stealing its trade secrets, saying that Archer hired away a Joby employee who took confidential information to Archer about its business strategies, partnership terms and aircraft specifications. The case was moved to US district court in December.

Alex Spiro, an attorney for Joby, said the company “doesn’t respond to nonsense”.

“Archer’s constant legal issues and flailing business operations have left it no choice but to resort to invented nonsensical theories,” he said in a statement. “We will see them in court.”

Electric vertical takeoff and landing aircraft firms like Joby and Archer are racing to certify and deploy their competing vehicles and meet demand for faster, more sustainable urban transportation. (Buddhika Weerasinghe)

Archer alleged in its countersuit that Joby received grants and financial benefits from the Chinese government and was “demonstrating a profound, undisclosed foreign dependency”.

It also accused Joby of “wrapping itself in the American flag”, rather than disclosing its ties to Beijing, which have given it an unfair competitive edge over its rival.

An Archer spokesperson did not respond to a request for further comment.

The countersuit was filed the same day that the US department of transportation announced eight grant programmes to spur development of air taxis and drones. Three of the eight list both Joby and Archer as participants. President Donald Trump announced the programmes last year in an effort to catch up with China in drone and air mobility development.

Electric vertical takeoff and landing aircraft firms like Joby and Archer are racing to certify and deploy their competing vehicles and meet demand for faster, more sustainable urban transportation.

Reuters