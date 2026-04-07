New Chery Tiggo 7 Executive joins SA range with added features

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

The Chery Tiggo 7 Executive is priced at R459,900.

Chery has expanded its Tiggo 7 range with the introduction of a new Executive derivative.

Positioned above the entry-level Prime model, it adds several specification upgrades, including seven airbags and a driver-assistance package comprising lane departure warning, lane-keeping assist, blind-spot detection, adaptive cruise control, forward collision warning and autonomous emergency braking. An electronic child safety lock is also included.

Other notable additions include a surround-view monitoring system powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 8155 chip. Combining an overhead view with an underbody function, Chery says the system is designed to improve visibility when parking or manoeuvring in tight spaces.

The Executive also features a power-operated panoramic sunroof, powered tailgate, synthetic leather upholstery and a 50W wireless smartphone charger. Both front occupants benefit from electrically adjustable seats, with heating and ventilation functions also included.

Infotainment features are carried over from the Prime, including a dual 12.3-inch digital instrument cluster and multimedia touchscreen, Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, Bluetooth and intelligent voice command. A six-speaker sound system is also standard.

While the Tiggo 7 Executive retains the same core design as the Prime, it is differentiated by high-gloss 18-inch alloy wheels. LED headlights remain standard across the range.

Power is unchanged, with the Tiggo 7 Executive powered by a 1.5l four-cylinder turbocharged petrol engine producing 108kW and 210Nm. Drive is sent to the front wheels via a six-speed dual-clutch transmission.

The Chery Tiggo 7 Executive is priced at R459,900. This includes a five-year/150,000km vehicle warranty, a 10-year/one-million-kilometre engine warranty for the first owner, and a five-year/60,000km service plan.