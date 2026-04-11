Dolphin Surf proves South Africans will buy EVs at the right price

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Chinese brand BYD has released its South African sales figures for the first time, and they suggest local motorists have an appetite for electric cars when they’re priced right.

The Chinese automotive giant entered the local market in 2023 with a range of electric cars and plug-in hybrids. One of the most talked-about models is the Dolphin Surf, unveiled in September 2025 as the country’s most affordable EV.

At R341,900 for the entry-level Comfort variant, the Dolphin Surf is significantly cheaper than other EVs and competes directly with petrol-powered compact cars such as the Volkswagen Polo Vivo, Suzuki Fronx and Toyota Urban Cruiser.

In March 2026, the first month BYD reported its sales, the Dolphin sold 239 units to become the country’s best selling battery-electric vehicle (BEV) by a wide margin. The second-placed BYD Atto 3 (priced from R699,900) managed 28 units and the Volvo EX30 (priced from R835,500) took third place with 19.

EV adoption in South Africa has been slow despite a growing number of battery-powered models arriving in recent years. Early offerings were largely premium vehicles aimed at affluent early adopters, while high import duties and a lack of affordable entry-level options kept volumes low.

Though hybrid and plug-in hybrid sales are gaining traction, fully electric vehicles account for a tiny share of the market. Figures from automotive body Naamsa show 1,088 BEVs were sold in 2025, up from only 92 units in 2020 but still only about 0.2% of the total new vehicle market (these figures exclude brands such as BYD, Geely and Dongfeng, which did not report to Naamsa).

According to Winstone Jordaan, director of charging network GridCars, the cost of running an EV is roughly two-thirds that of a petrol vehicle

The fuel price hikes in April, with further increases expected in May, have added to the appeal of EV ownership.

The high prices of EVs, combined with range anxiety and slow charging, have been the main obstacles to widespread EV adoption, but the Dolphin Surf’s affordability appears to have struck a chord. Its 239 sales last month eclipsed several petrol models such as the Hyundai Alcazar (160) and Honda Fit (63), and showed when the price is right, consumers can live with the other perceived drawbacks of EV ownership.

According to Winstone Jordaan, director of charging network GridCars, the cost of running an EV is roughly two-thirds that of a petrol vehicle. He said range anxiety and charging times can be managed with a shift in mindset by treating the car the same as charging a cellphone, fully charging at home overnight and topping up in the day if needed.

He estimated about 80% of all charging is done at home, while some shopping centres and car dealers offer free charging to attract customers to use their premises. If you juice up the vehicle at work, and your company doesn’t charge you for it, it could cost you nothing to run your EV.

The Dolphin Surf, roughly the same size as a MINI Cooper at 3,925mm in length, is a city car available in two derivatives, with the baseline Comfort powered by a 30.08kWh battery pack and a 55kW/135Nm electric motor driving the front wheels. Performance figures are 0-100km/h in a claimed 14.2 seconds, a top speed of 130km/h and a claimed 232km range.

The range-topping Dynamic priced at R393,900 gets a larger 38.88kWh battery for up to 295km of range, though it’s slightly slower with a 0–100km/h time of 15.5 seconds. It supports DC charging at up to 40kW, allowing the battery to recharge from 30% to 80% in about 30 minutes.

Both cars come with a 7kW home wallbox charger and an eight-year/200,000km battery warranty.

The wave of new EVs launched in South Africa mirrors a global shift driven by emissions regulations. But in a price-sensitive market, affordability, rather than environmental concerns, is the decisive factor. With cars such as the Dolphin Surf, the tide may be shifting.