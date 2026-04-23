Top fuel-saving myths that don’t actually save you money

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Many motorists are searching for easy savings, but it is essential to separate sound advice from myths. File photo.

Following big fuel price increases at the beginning of April, further hikes are expected in May, with the Central Energy Fund predicting about R2/l extra for petrol and more than R6 a litre for diesel.

Many motorists are searching for easy savings, but it is essential to separate sound advice from myths. Efficient driving comes down to foresight, smooth inputs and proper maintenance, not gimmicks. Today’s cars are more efficient than ever, but even minor adjustments behind the wheel can lower fuel bills.

Common myths — and the truth behind them

Coasting downhill in neutral saves fuel: modern engines automatically cut fuel when you stay in gear while decelerating. Coasting reduces control and is unsafe.

modern engines automatically cut fuel when you stay in gear while decelerating. Coasting reduces control and is unsafe. Avoid aircon at all costs: turning off the air conditioning occasionally is fine, but never running it means seals can dry out to leave a less efficient system long-term.

turning off the air conditioning occasionally is fine, but never running it means seals can dry out to leave a less efficient system long-term. Warm up your engine before driving: idling wastes fuel. Today’s engines warm up best when driven gently soon after starting.

idling wastes fuel. Today’s engines warm up best when driven gently soon after starting. Overinflate tyres and keep them harder than recommended: Overinflation reduces grip and increases wear, so always use manufacturers’ recommended pressures.

Overinflation reduces grip and increases wear, so always use manufacturers’ recommended pressures. Fill the fuel tank only halfway to save weight: the difference is negligible, but more frequent refuelling costs time and may lead to rushed, unsafe stops.

the difference is negligible, but more frequent refuelling costs time and may lead to rushed, unsafe stops. Premium fuel is better: using 95 octane instead of 93, or premium diesel, does not improve performance or consumption unless specifically required by your car’s manufacturer.

using 95 octane instead of 93, or premium diesel, does not improve performance or consumption unless specifically required by your car’s manufacturer. Fuel-saving gadgets work: magnetic devices or additives that claim to reduce consumption do not work and are a waste of money.

magnetic devices or additives that claim to reduce consumption do not work and are a waste of money. Filling up in the morning is cheaper: there is a negligible increase in fuel density at lower temperatures, but fuel is stored in underground tanks that maintain a consistent temperature, so time of day doesn’t matter.

Ways to make genuine fuel savings

Smooth acceleration and braking: gentle use of pedals reduces fuel use and mechanical wear.

gentle use of pedals reduces fuel use and mechanical wear. Plan routes and journeys: avoid unnecessary detours and traffic jams by using GPS or route-guidance apps.

avoid unnecessary detours and traffic jams by using GPS or route-guidance apps. Slow down: Speeding is not only against the law; it’s also costly. A 20km/h reduction can cut fuel consumption by 20-30%, and also saves money on fines.

Speeding is not only against the law; it’s also costly. A 20km/h reduction can cut fuel consumption by 20-30%, and also saves money on fines. Reduce excess weight and drag: remove roof boxes and bike racks when not needed.

remove roof boxes and bike racks when not needed. Keep your car well maintained: clean air filters and regular servicing make a big difference. Under-inflated tyres increase rolling resistance, wasting fuel.

clean air filters and regular servicing make a big difference. Under-inflated tyres increase rolling resistance, wasting fuel. If your vehicle has it, use eco mode: this increases fuel efficiency by dulling throttle response, making earlier upshifts (in automatics) and sometimes reducing engine power.

Business Day