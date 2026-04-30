New Range Rover SV Ultra turns sound and luxury up to 11

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Jaguar Land Rover has introduced the Range Rover SV Ultra, a new flagship variant that brings updated materials, premium design details and a suite of advanced in-car audio technologies.

On the outside, it sets itself apart with the option of a new Titan Silver paint finish. Exclusive to the SV Ultra, it incorporates minuscule aluminium flakes to create a reflective metallic effect with an almost mirror-like quality. Satin Platinum and Silver Chrome detailing has been applied to the grille and exterior accents, while a set of 23-inch alloy wheels with Satin Platinum inserts features new Range Rover centre caps.

New trim elements include a rattan palm veneer with a natural open-pore finish stained in Orchid White. (JLR)

Inside, the cabin features new dual-tone Ultrafabrics upholstery in Orchid White and Cinder Grey. The seats incorporate a laser-patterned design, while new trim elements include a rattan palm veneer with a natural open-pore finish stained in Orchid White. This is complemented by a gloss white ceramic finish, Orchid Pearl SV speakers, Orchid White seatbelts and SV Ultra-branded treadplates. Finishing things off is a new elongated scatter cushion made from a sustainable blend of wool and recycled polyester.

The SV Ultra’s headline feature, however, is the introduction of an advanced new sound system said to offer an ultra-immersive listening experience. Available as an option, the SV Electrostatic Sound system uses 21 thin-film transducers integrated into the headrests, seatbacks and other cabin areas to deliver what the carmaker describes as a more detailed and consistent audio experience.

Twenty-three-inch alloy wheels with Satin Platinum inserts feature new Range Rover centre caps. (JLR)

The system is supported by conventional bass speakers and works alongside the brand’s Body and Soul Seat (BASS) and Sensory Floor technologies. According to the manufacturer, the electrostatic setup responds faster than traditional speaker systems while using less power and weight.

The Range Rover SV Ultra will be offered locally with a BMW M-sourced 4.4l twin-turbocharged V8 petrol engine with mild hybrid technology. Producing 467kW and 750Nm of torque, it will propel the luxury SUV from 0-100km/h in 3.7 seconds and on to a maximum speed of 290km/h.

Pricing starts at R5,729,100.