Motoring

WATCH | Is it worth keeping a high-mileage Toyota Fortuner?

The Ignition TV Buyer’s Guide team weighs up keeping the Fortuner or opting for an upgrade

Ignition TV

Ignition TV

Join the Ignition TV Buyer’s Guide team as they advise a viewer on whether to keep their high-mileage 2009 Toyota Fortuner 3.0 D-4D with 280,000km on the clock or upgrade to a newer model.

TimesLIVE

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Comment icon
Sign UpLog In

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Editor’s Choice

1

Fresh, new look of Daily Dispatch app is here - subscribe today

2

AT THE BEACH | Keaton wings his way to Discovery triumph

3

EDITORIAL | Public must stand by embattled Bulldogs as much work still needed

4

INSIGHT | How Makhanda was allowed to become a poster child for state failure

5

EDITORIAL | NPA team prosecuting Madlanga commission cases must be above reproach

Related Articles