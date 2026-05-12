Ford Everest Tremor ready to shake up South Africa

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Ford has confirmed that the rugged new Everest Tremor will arrive in South Africa at the end of the year.

Targeted at enthusiastic off-road adventurers, this flagship model comes equipped with a specially developed off-road suspension system that pairs Bilstein Position-Sensitive dampers with bespoke springs.

Combined with chunky General Grabber AT3 all-terrain tyres, Ford says this setup unlocks an extra 26mm of ground clearance — a real benefit when navigating tricky terrain.

Other notable features include a special Rock Crawl drive mode, which Ford says optimises traction and momentum on loose surfaces, as well as a front steel bash plate to help minimise damage from rock strikes.

Unique suspension and General Grabber AT3 all-terrain tyres unlock an extra 26mm of ground clearance. (Ford)

Exterior upgrades include a distinctive honeycomb grille with auxiliary LED lamps, heavy-duty side steps, Tremor badging and the option of unique Command Grey paintwork.

The cabin, meanwhile, has been jazzed up with Tremor-embossed leather-accented seats, ebony-coloured interior trim and a full set of durable all-weather rubber floor mats. A 12″ SYNC4 infotainment system comes standard on the Tremor, along with a suite of advanced driver assistance technologies.

Powering the Everest Tremor is Ford’s 3.0l V6 turbodiesel engine, producing 184kW and 600Nm of torque, sent to all four wheels via a 10-speed automatic transmission and permanent four-wheel-drive system with a low-range transfer case.

Further information, including pricing, will be announced closer to the Everest Tremor’s launch in the fourth quarter.

TimesLIVE