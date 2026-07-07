BMW adds entry-level iX2 eDrive20 to South African lineup

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BMW South Africa has expanded its EV range with the introduction of the new iX2 eDrive20. It joins the iX1 xDrive30 and plug-in hybrid X1 xDrive30e, giving buyers another electrified option in BMW’s premium compact SUV range.

Power comes from a single electric motor driving the front wheels, producing 150kW and 250Nm of torque. BMW claims a 0-100km/h sprint time of 8.8 seconds, while top speed is electronically limited to 170km/h.

The iX2 eDrive20 is equipped with a 64.8kWh battery, offering a claimed driving range of up to 470km on the WLTP cycle. Charging is supported at up to 22kW AC and 130kW DC, allowing faster charging on long-distance journeys where compatible infrastructure is available.

Though positioned as an entry-level model, BMW has not pared back the equipment list. Standard driver assistance systems include Driving Assist Professional, which bundles adaptive cruise control with stop-and-go functionality, steering and lane control assistance, and speed limit recognition.

Parking Assist Plus is also standard, adding surround-view cameras, Active Park Distance Control and a lateral parking aid to make manoeuvring in confined spaces easier. A head-up display projects key driving information onto the windscreen to minimise distractions.

Exterior highlights include BMW’s illuminated Iconic Kidney Glow grille, adaptive LED headlights, a panoramic glass roof and a handsome set of 19″ alloy wheels.

Inside, the iX2 eDrive20 comes standard with electrically adjustable sport seats and a wireless smartphone charging pad.

The new iX2 eDrive20 is priced at R1,300,000, including BMW’s five-year/100,000km Motorplan and an eight-year/160,000km high-voltage battery warranty.

TimesLIVE