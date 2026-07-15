Jetour boosts Dashing and X70 Plus with more powerful engine

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Jetour’s refreshed Dashing and X70 Plus SUVs replace the previous 1.5l turbocharged engine, which produced 115kW and 230Nm, with a revised 1.5l turbo petrol unit delivering 125kW and 270Nm. The engine is paired with a new seven-speed dual-clutch transmission instead of the previous six-speed unit.

Apart from the additional 10kW and 40Nm improving responsiveness, Jetour says the new powertrain also enhances efficiency and refinement.

The Dashing and seven-seat X70 Plus have also received mild styling revisions, upgraded interior trim and additional standard equipment. Both now feature expanded advanced driver assistance systems, including Level 2 autonomous driving functions, a 540° camera system and enhanced safety features.

The Dashing adds an eight-speaker Sony sound system, panoramic sunroof, dual-zone climate control and heated and ventilated front seats on Prime models. The X70 Plus gains a redesigned grille, new 19-inch alloy wheels and heated and ventilated front seats on the flagship version.

Jetour South Africa vice-president Nic Campbell said the updates were intended to keep both SUVs competitive in an increasingly crowded market.

“The refreshed Dashing and X70 Plus offer even greater style, comfort and technology, ensuring they remain compelling choices for both urban motorists and adventure-seeking families,” he said.

The updated Dashing is priced from R429,900, while the X70 Plus starts at R444,900. Both models will arrive at Jetour’s network of more than 55 South African dealerships this week. -- Business Day