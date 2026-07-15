More powerful Mitsubishi Triton Bi-Turbo launched in SA

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Mitsubishi Motors has added a new, more powerful model to its Triton bakkie range in SA.

The new Triton Bi-Turbo becomes the new flagship of the sixth-generation Triton range, which is built in Thailand and was launched locally in 2024. It has been developed for the local market to better compete with rivals such as the Toyota Hilux, Ford Ranger and Volkswagen Amarok.

The 2.4l turbo diesel engine has power and torque outputs increased to 150kW and 470Nm thanks to fine tuning of the four-cylinder unit and its variable geometry turbocharger. The Bi-Turbo setup uses a smaller turbine for immediate low-speed response and reduced lag, while a second, larger turbine sustains high-end boost.

The Triton Bi-Turbo offers enhanced acceleration as well as improved power and torque outputs across the entire speed range, says Mitsubishi.

Other leisure models in the Triton lineup continue with the existing 135kW/ 430Nm engine, while workhorse variants get 81kW/200Nm.

The Triton 2.4 Bi-Turbo range-topper is launched in a single 4x4, six-speed automatic model priced at R959,990, a R70,000 premium over the lesser-powered version.

The Bi-Turbo boasts a 3.5-tonne towing capacity and a 1,000kg payload rating

The Triton Bi-Turbo is available with Mitsubishi’s Super Select II 4WD system, which incorporates a rear differential lock and seven selectable drive modes.

The new flagship model also offers sportier styling and improved safety. Additional standard equipment includes roof rails, a styling bar, heated door mirrors, and an assisted rear tailgate which improves access to the load bin.

The Triton Bi-Turbo receives the Mitsubishi Motors safety sensing suite, which comprises driver aids such as adaptive cruise control, automatic high beam, forward collision mitigation with pedestrian detection, lane departure warning and rear cross-traffic alert, among others.

The Bi-Turbo boasts a 3.5-tonne towing capacity and a 1,000kg payload rating.

Standard luxury features include a leather-wrapped steering wheel and gear shift knob, synthetic leather seats and dual-zone climate control. The infotainment comprises a nine-inch touchscreen, a seven-inch digital driver’s display, wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, and a six-speaker sound system.

GLS models go dark

The mid-tier Triton GLS is being treated to exterior enhancements that modernise its look, with blacked-out accents replacing chrome elements. The front bumper garnish, rear bumper, door mirrors and 18-inch alloy wheels now feature a metallic black look. The inner housing of the rear lamp has also been blacked out.

All Mitsubishi Triton models are sold with a five-year/unlimited mileage warranty, a five-year/90 000km service plan and five-year/unlimited mileage roadside assistance.

-- Business Day