Subaru wants South African shoppers to ‘feel the love’

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Like a hard-nosed journalist who refuses to make TikTok videos, Subaru is obstinate with its core recipe.

That is the pairing of a horizontally opposed engine and symmetrical all-wheel drive, finished and klaar.

You have to admire its commitment to brand values, shunning the approach of diluting the mixture in favour of mass market appeal.

The left-field Japanese brand has always leaned into its quirkiness, and fans who similarly march to their own beat in life continue to resonate with what Subaru offers.

A slalom tested the famous symmetrical all-wheel drive system. Picture: (Brenwin Naidu)

Thing is, those customers are getting on in years. The fans who might have been raised with Colin McRae Rally and Gran Turismo games on Playstation are approaching middle age and beyond, possibly outgrowing the hold of an enthusiast brand in favour of cheaper, mainstream conveyances — Chinese most likely.

Though executives claim the brand gets by just fine with modest sales volumes in South Africa, the company realises it needs to make a bigger effort where awareness is concerned.

So the company reached out to us recently, offering a refresher on the range, and sharing its plans to stoke consumers’ affections.

“Feel the love” is the warm new tagline that replaces the rather stern “Confidence in motion” of before.

Crosstrek crossover managed to tackle the same obstacles as its bigger siblings. Picture: (Brenwin Naidu)

Toshimitsu Tanaka, MD of Subaru SA, said the company plans to stand by its faithful customers and has no plans to engage in price wars.

The brand has been active in the country since 1992. GM Morne Viviers has been with the company for 27 years.

“In 2007 we sold 2,007 cars, that was our record,” he said.

“We want our customers to ‘feel the love’ and the public should fall in love with Subaru because we offer something different.

“It stems from our boxer engines to symmetrical all-wheel drive. Since 1972 our cars are designed with inherent safety beyond the airbag count.”

“Some of our competitors chop and change, we don’t.”

Outback delivers the goods, but a replacement is coming. Picture: (Brenwin Naidu)

He acknowledged that while Subaru is not known for “sexy and fancy” design, the stylistic execution centres on functionality.

Owners will attest that Subaru models’ larger rear C-pillar windows, for example, offer above-average visibility, with a reduced blind spot versus cars that have narrower apertures.

“Pre-pandemic we were on 1,000 units. The sweet spot is between 1,000 and 2,000 cars. We are aiming for 1,000 by 2030.”

Nteo Nkoli, head of marketing, said Subaru is here to stay and remains profitable even with an average of 50 to 60 unit sales monthly across its 10 local dealerships.

Typically butch and quirky, this is the new Outback. Picture: (Brenwin Naidu)

“We have coverage in Botswana and Namibia, boast 96% parts availability with short turnaround from Japan and can support vehicles 20 years old. Our goal is to ensure customers don’t have to worry about anything,” he said.

To that end, the brand has upped its standard maintenance plan, offering from three-year/75,000km to a five-year/105,000km deal.

Our day started with the Outback 2.4 XT T model, priced at R999,000, while the range kicks off at R839,000. Taking it easy on the drive from the Edenvale showroom to the ADA off-road facility in Hartbeesport, we were reminded just how well-sorted and cushy the raised family wagon is as an open-road cruiser.

The seats are comfortable, the cabin is hushed and performance is adequate, though it is no WRX where overtaking is concerned. The continuously variable transmission (CVT) Subaru uses in all its two-pedal models is more agreeable than other gearboxes of this type.

Rear has a Toyota flavour about it. Picture: (Brenwin Naidu)

At ADA we hopped into the current generation Forester for slalom action on the dirt skid pan. The Forester range begins at R699,000 for the basic Field grade and tops off at R830,000 for the Premium model. All use the same 2.5l normally aspirated unit, linked to a CVT.

Raising dust on the skid pan, the grippy Forester negotiated the layout with a sense of eagerness, summoning its rally ancestry. Or were those my delusions after way too many misspent hours on the Playstation as a laatjie? Either way, great fun, and undoubtedly more dynamic than most vehicles in this category.

A reminder that the big drawcard of the boxer engine, as Subaru fans will always point out, is the lower centre of gravity. This makes for a more neutral, balanced handling character. In the real world that could translate into better pothole-dodging abilities.

Then we hopped into the Crosstrek, the baby Subaru, but it could have been the biggest surprise of the day. This was my first time sampling a Crosstrek, priced between R609,000 and R699,000. It makes use of a 2.0l engine.

We ran the three vehicles over a fairly technical course with muddy ruts, a descent and ascent from a deep pit and roll-over angle test. The Crosstrek did everything its larger, more powerful siblings did, without shearing off its bumpers. These are obstacles you would not really want to tackle in a crossover, and the Crosstrek certainly proved itself as one of the more authentic examples of the urban warrior breed.

A more sophisticated cabin than before. Picture: (Brenwin Naidu)

You might have noticed one car was missing from our range refresh: the WRX sedan, especially notable for its availability in manual. Sadly there was no unit present.

But we did get a sneak peek at the new Outback launching later this year. It sure looks like a Subaru. The cabin has a more upmarket aura, replete with toffee-hued upholstery.

“If you know, you know” is a truism close-knit Subaru community members use when outsiders inquire about what makes their cars so special.

This left-field appeal is not likely to change. The rebel in me absolutely adores this refractory streak, but the critic in me says let’s revisit the chat again in 2030.

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