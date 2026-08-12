BYD Dolphin Surf proves good EVs don’t have to cost a fortune

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When we booked the BYD Dolphin Surf for this road review a couple of months ago it was with the intention of testing the country’s least expensive electric car.

That headline-grabbing title has since been usurped by the Geely E2 Aspire which, with its retail price of R339,900, undercuts the Dolphin Surf by R2,000.

Still, the electric BYD remains a strong contender for the shortlist of anyone seeking a zero-emission city car for under R400,000. It’s a price that brings electric motoring within the reach of a much larger consumer audience, as it wasn’t too long ago that the cheapest EVs were priced above R700,000 and were aimed at early adopters wanting to reduce their carbon footprints, rather than making any sense from a cost-saving point of view. With affordable cars like the Dolphin Surf and Geely E2, all that has changed.

The Dolphin Surf is available in two models: the entry-level Comfort for R341,900 and the flagship Dynamic (the subject of this review) for R395,900. Both are sold with a three-year/100,000km warranty, three-year/60,000km service plan and eight-year/200,000km battery warranty.

The two variants share the same 55kW/135Nm electric motor driving the front wheels, but the more expensive Dynamic model has more battery capacity for an improved driving range and charging speed, and better equipment levels.

The Comfort has a 30kWh battery for a claimed range of 232km, while the Dynamic’s 38.8kWh battery gives it a better 295km range and it also charges quicker on a DC unit - from 30% to 80% in about half an hour.

The test car’s real-world range matched the manufacturer’s claim and after we fully charged it overnight the range meter showed 300km in Normal and Eco modes and 280km in Sport. That was enough for a few days’ commuting and a couple of longer journeys between Joburg and Pretoria without worrying about plugging it in.

When the range dipped below 100km we charged it overnight at home on a regular 230V socket and the battery was full by morning.

The sub R400,000 price comes decently stocked with features. (DENIS DROPPA)

There’s more to a budget EV than not experiencing range anxiety, however, and the Dolphin Surf impressed us with its all-round capability. The modest 55kW output didn’t feel as feeble as expected, for instance, and delivered nippy city pace and useable open-road performance.

What it lacks in outright power the electric motor makes up for in instant response, with no pause as you thrust the throttle. It makes for zippy urban performance that allows you to steal gaps in traffic.

Though it’s primarily a city car with its 130km/h top speed, the Dolphin doesn’t feel overwhelmed on the freeway where it has adequately punchy overtaking prowess and the ability to comfortably hold the speed limit, even up hills.

As a small car with a length of 3,925mm and a relatively high roof, the little hatch tends to get bullied by strong cross winds, but we had no complaints about the little BYD’s driveability. It takes corners neatly and the ride is comfortable, displaying less choppiness than expected for such a short wheelbase.

It’s an impressive package for the price, with good refinement and a solid build, with no tinny feel. The interior blends hard plastics with soft textures and metallic accents in a neat, uncluttered setting.

In terms of practicality the Dolphin Surf has liveable legroom inside the four-seater cabin. The boot is a limited 308l in size and has no spare wheel, but the rear seats flip down to expand cargo space.

The sub R400,000 price comes decently stocked with features including six airbags, climate control, height- and reach-adjustable steering column, cruise control, USB ports, digital instrument panel, remote central locking with keyless operation, artificial leather upholstery, electrically adjustable driver seat, wireless phone charger and a rear parking camera.

BYD Dolphin Surf makes electric motoring more accessible for R395,900. (DENIS DROPPA)

Safety-wise, the flagship Dolphin Surf has ABS brakes and six airbags (the Comfort version has four). There are no driver-assist features such as lane-keeping or blind-spot detection, which, given the irritation factor, some drivers might find a blessing.

Infotainment is controlled via a tablet-like screen and is for the most part user-friendly with large icons, intuitive menu layouts and quick-connecting wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay. A row of physical buttons provides quick access to regularly used functions such as audio volume, aircon and driving modes.

VERDICT

The upfront cost of EVs was typically a barrier for many consumers, but sales are growing in South Africa and the BYD Dolphin Surf is one of the cars leading the charge. Among the brands that report their sales figures (Geely doesn’t), it’s the country’s best-selling EV and shows that South African motorists are ready to go electric when the price is right.

With high fuel prices, owning an EV can reduce running costs and the expanding EV charging network makes the prospect of buying one more practical.

It may no longer be South Africa’s cheapest EV, but at under R400,000 the Dolphin Surf is a pleasant, well-built package that offers good refinement, enough performance for everyday driving and a realistic real-world range. -- Business Day