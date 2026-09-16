New Subaru Outback brings turbocharged Wilderness to SA

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South African buyers will get two versions of the new Outback, including this turbocharged Wilderness designed for more demanding terrain. Picture:

Subaru’s all-new Outback will arrive in South Africa in the fourth quarter of 2026 with a more SUV-like design, an updated interior and, for the first time locally, a turbocharged Wilderness derivative with a rugged styling.

The seventh-generation Outback retains the formula that has made it popular with buyers wanting the comfort and practicality of a family car, with the added confidence of all-wheel drive on gravel and other rough surfaces, according to Subaru.

But the latest model has a more upright profile and prominent grille, giving it a stronger SUV presence than its predecessor.

South African buyers will have a choice of two derivatives: the 2.5 Premium and 2.4 Wilderness.

The Premium uses a naturally aspirated 2.5l four-cylinder boxer engine producing 137kW and 254Nm, while the Wilderness gets a turbocharged 2.4l boxer with 194kW and 382Nm.

Both are paired with Subaru’s Lineartronic continuously variable transmission and Symmetrical All-Wheel Drive.

The Wilderness adds dual-function X-Mode for improved traction on challenging surfaces, as well as protective exterior cladding. Picture: (SUBARU)

The Wilderness adds dual-function X-Mode for improved traction on challenging surfaces, as well as protective exterior cladding and other styling details to reinforce its more rugged character.

The cabin has also been substantially revised, with a 12.1-inch touchscreen and 12.3-inch digital instrument cluster. Wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto are standard, while the five-seat layout and split-folding rear seats retain the Outback’s family-friendly practicality.

Subaru Southern Africa national marketing manager Nteo Nkoli says the new model is intended to retain the qualities that have attracted existing Outback owners while broadening its appeal.

“People choose an Outback because they ask a lot of one car. They want to travel comfortably, have space for their family and feel confident when the road or weather takes a turn,” says Nkoli.

“Those qualities still matter enormously to us. With the new model, we have the opportunity to offer them in a very different-looking package, and the Wilderness is something we’re particularly looking forward to sharing with South African customers.”

South African models will be equipped with Subaru’s EyeSight Driver Assist Technology, including features such as adaptive cruise control and pre-collision braking.

The Outback will be sold with a five-year/105,000km maintenance plan and five-year/150,000km vehicle warranty. The maintenance plan can be extended to seven years/150,000km.

Local pricing and detailed specifications will be announced closer to the Outback’s South African launch later this year. -- Business Day