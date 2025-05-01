Another winner, Ngwekazi Makaba, 34, a finalist from Amalinda, from the Nam Foundation, a nonprofit that organises sanitary pack drives and educational programmes for schoolchildren, said: “To be a Local Hero means leadership, it means that people believe in what you do, or what our organisation does, it’s not just about me, but also about our beneficiaries. It’s bigger than I alone.”
The Eastern Cape general manager of Daily Dispatch owners Arena Holdings, Ryan Megaw, said: “Local Heroes celebrates everyday people who make an extraordinary difference in our communities.
“Many do so not for acknowledgment or with financial backing, but simply because they see a need that needs to be met.
“Our goal is to recognise these heroes in our midst and amplify the positive change they are spearheading.
“Local Heroes shines a spotlight on their stories and elevates their work by connecting them with broader support networks.
“So if you know of a hero who deserves recognition, please nominate them and become part of a movement that proves that there are still lots of good news stories happening all the time.”
Nominations for 2025 may be submitted by emailing a 500-word motivation to localheroes@dispatch.co.za.
Nominations must include all the necessary details, including the nominee’s name, cellphone number and email address. Unsuccessful nominees from previous years may be renominated for the 2025 awards.
Daily Dispatch
It’s time to nominate your Local Hero
Chance for those making a difference in their communities to be honoured in Dispatch initiative
Image: ALAN EASON
The time of the year has arrived again to celebrate and recognise community developers, philanthropists and other amazing people who live among us and give back to our communities without expecting anything in return.
Local changemakers are given an opportunity to be recognised and celebrated through the Daily Dispatch Local Heroes awards.
With headline sponsor Johnson’s — a brand of Kenvue — heroes are selected from members of the nomination pool who each have their stories published in the Daily Dispatch.
Daily Dispatch readers are invited to nominate individuals from their communities who are making a difference for a chance to be crowned 2025’s local heroes.
“Local Heroes is the Daily Dispatch’s chance to share the amazing things being done by our residents with the broader community,” Daily Dispatch editor-in-chief Cheri-Ann James said.
Escape to the Cinema with the Daily Dispatch Digital Subscription Offer!
“There are so many people going above and beyond to better the lives of others and uplift our province who need to be recognised and celebrated, and we are proud to be able to tell their stories and help their causes.”
Last year, 12 winners walked away with R20,000 at the gala dinner at the East London International Convention Centre hosted by media personality Leanne Manas, with special guest Miss World SA 2024 first runner-up Nande Mabala.
One of last year’s Local Heroes, Owen King, and four of his Fantastic Dance Crew members performed a spirited freestyle show at the event.
Fantastic Dance Crew are young children and teens from Mdantsane who spend their afternoons learning pantsula, kwassa kwassa and contemporary dance at the Mdantsane Arts Centre.
King, 32, has mentored many adolescents helping them to find their paths, stay away from substance abuse and express their creativity.
“I would like to thank my family, God and the family of Fantastic Dance Crew, Ben Rexana from CyfaDance,” he said.
A salute to our Local Heroes
Another winner, Ngwekazi Makaba, 34, a finalist from Amalinda, from the Nam Foundation, a nonprofit that organises sanitary pack drives and educational programmes for schoolchildren, said: “To be a Local Hero means leadership, it means that people believe in what you do, or what our organisation does, it’s not just about me, but also about our beneficiaries. It’s bigger than I alone.”
The Eastern Cape general manager of Daily Dispatch owners Arena Holdings, Ryan Megaw, said: “Local Heroes celebrates everyday people who make an extraordinary difference in our communities.
“Many do so not for acknowledgment or with financial backing, but simply because they see a need that needs to be met.
“Our goal is to recognise these heroes in our midst and amplify the positive change they are spearheading.
“Local Heroes shines a spotlight on their stories and elevates their work by connecting them with broader support networks.
“So if you know of a hero who deserves recognition, please nominate them and become part of a movement that proves that there are still lots of good news stories happening all the time.”
Nominations for 2025 may be submitted by emailing a 500-word motivation to localheroes@dispatch.co.za.
Nominations must include all the necessary details, including the nominee’s name, cellphone number and email address. Unsuccessful nominees from previous years may be renominated for the 2025 awards.
Daily Dispatch
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending Now
Latest Videos