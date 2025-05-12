“The idea was to create something that truly represents the heart and soul of this community,” said Raven. “Music and sport together have an incredible ability to bring people together, especially across generations.”
Former rugby player is transforming communities through sport
“It teaches discipline, gives children a goal to work towards, and keeps them off the streets”
Image: SUPPLIED
Former Transvaal rugby captain Graham Noonan has been nominated as a Local Hero for his work supporting disadvantaged communities in the area around Gxarha and Icwili (Morgan Bay and Kei Mouth).
Swapping stadiums for rural fields, Noonan is using his retirement to drive youth development through sport in the Eastern Cape. He is now focused on transforming opportunities for young people in Igxarha village and the surrounding areas.
For several years, Noonan has led a grassroots initiative to upgrade local sports infrastructure, securing funding and co-ordinating efforts to renovate facilities for rugby, soccer, and netball. His aim is to provide local youth — many of whom have never participated in organised sport — with access to structured activity.
“Sport is more than just a game here — it is a lifeline,” Noonan said.
“It teaches discipline, gives children a goal to work towards, and keeps them off the streets and away from negative influences such as substance abuse.”
Alongside coaching, Noonan and his team are spearheading the refurbishment of a disused sports field at the entrance to the hamlet. The project also includes the installation of a playground and jungle gym, offering a safe and engaging environment for younger children.
However, Noonan’s work extends beyond sport. He is part of a community media team producing multimedia content that showcases the area’s natural beauty and cultural heritage, with the aim of encouraging tourism and supporting local employment.
One highlight is the Morgan Bay Igxarha Song — a musical collaboration intended to foster community spirit and raise funds for the Morgan Bay Sport Fund. Co-written and produced by local artists Kathy Raven, Unathi Gwebani and Myrna Brunette, the track is enriched by keyboardist Thembelani Xolo, manager of Pres Milan, who contributed harmonies and joined the production team.
“The idea was to create something that truly represents the heart and soul of this community,” said Raven. “Music and sport together have an incredible ability to bring people together, especially across generations.”
The song is available on multiple online platforms as part of a wider campaign to position the two resorts on either side of the Kei River as a destination for both tourism and sustainable rural development.
Noonan believes that combining creativity with community action is essential for long-term impact.
“We are not just building facilities — we are building a future,” he said.
Supported by committed local residents and former professionals, the intiative shows that even the most rural communities can pursue ambitious goals — and deliver meaningful change.
Rob Jackson, MD of The Leverage Corporation, who nominated Noonan, said: “Graham’s unwavering dedication to uplifting his community through sport is nothing short of extraordinary.
“Driven by his passion for rugby and soccer, Graham has transformed lives by spearheading the construction of a full-size, 9,500m² sports field, complete with rugby and soccer posts,” Jackson said.
“His vision doesn’t stop there — plans are under way to build four grandstands, seating 100 spectators, ensuring the community can rally behind their future stars.”
Jackson said Noonan had recognised the need for holistic development and also built an outdoor sports gym, providing free access to fitness equipment for all ages.
It’s time to nominate your Local Hero
“Through tireless fundraising, he has secured over R1.2m to turn his vision into reality, all with one goal: to get children off the streets and onto the playing fields,” he said.
“Graham’s work is more than infrastructure — it’s hope. He dreams of a day when the area produces a Springbok rugby player or a Bafana Bafana star, proving that talent thrives when given opportunity. “His humility and relentless efforts — often behind the scenes — embody the spirit of a true community saint.
“Graham Noonan doesn’t seek recognition; he seeks results. It’s this selflessness that makes him an inspiration for us all.
