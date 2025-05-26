Her vision was sparked by a visit to historically significant areas such as Soweto and Khayelitsha, where local history is preserved and promoted.
Seeing how those communities celebrated their legacies motivated her to do the same in East London.
Determined to act, Tshaka used her pension payout to establish a gallery that would serve as a cultural hub.
In 2019, her dream became reality when the Duncan Village Heritage Museum officially opened its doors.
“We want to bring back and protect the forgotten memories of Duncan Village — its politics, religion, sports, arts, and everyday life.
“This is more than a museum; it’s a centre for learning and research,” she said.
The museum serves as a historical archive, an education centre, and a creative space.
Its walls are lined with photographs of struggle icons, local heroes, and unsung champions from the community.
Duncan Village woman turns home into heritage museum
Space serves as historical archive, creative and education centre for youth and tourists
Image: RANDELL ROSKRUGE
What began as a personal dream has become a powerful tribute to a community’s past.
Nompumelelo Tshaka, a proud resident of Duncan Village, has transformed her family home into a vibrant heritage museum, dedicated to preserving the township’s rich cultural and historical legacy.
Tshaka, who has been nominated for 2025’s Daily Dispatch Local Heroes Awards, is the co-founder of the Duncan Village Heritage Museum, working alongside Lihle Nyikana, 24, a creative director responsible for the museum’s growing collection of visual art.
Her passion for the project stems from a deep connection to her childhood.
“Growing up in Duncan Village was incredibly inspiring. I witnessed the beauty and strength of this community first-hand.
“My mission is to help restore its reputation and dignity,” Tshaka said.
The first anti-hero calls on the ‘invisible’ heroes to carry on
Her vision was sparked by a visit to historically significant areas such as Soweto and Khayelitsha, where local history is preserved and promoted.
Seeing how those communities celebrated their legacies motivated her to do the same in East London.
Determined to act, Tshaka used her pension payout to establish a gallery that would serve as a cultural hub.
In 2019, her dream became reality when the Duncan Village Heritage Museum officially opened its doors.
“We want to bring back and protect the forgotten memories of Duncan Village — its politics, religion, sports, arts, and everyday life.
“This is more than a museum; it’s a centre for learning and research,” she said.
The museum serves as a historical archive, an education centre, and a creative space.
Its walls are lined with photographs of struggle icons, local heroes, and unsung champions from the community.
It’s time to nominate your Local Hero
A converted back room now functions as a library, helping young people improve their reading skills and understand the power of literacy.
But the initiative goes beyond history. The museum hosts skills development programmes, including training in music, sport, and cultural activities.
It also provides practical support for young graduates, offering workshops on CV writing, career guidance, and workplace readiness.
“This is the same community that shaped me — and many other leaders.
“Now it’s time to invest back into it and empower today’s youth,” Tshaka said.
The heritage hub has become a popular stop for local school excursions and attracts non-resident visitors interested in township heritage.
Through regular exhibitions and community programmes, it fosters emotional connections to the past and a sense of ownership over the future.
“By understanding our past, we gain clarity about our present and hope for our future,” Tshaka said.
Dispatch donates more than 4,000 books to Local Heroes
Ivy Dlamini-Mqhayi, who nominated Tshaka for the Local Heroes accolade, said the museum had become a beacon of learning for the community.
“It’s an educational space for young people and tourists alike.
“It keeps our history alive and promotes unity. This is a space we can share with future generations.”
As Tshaka’s museum continues to grow, it stands not only as a tribute to the people of Duncan Village — but as a model for how history can be reclaimed, reimagined, and reinvested in a community.
Daily Dispatch
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending Now
Latest Videos