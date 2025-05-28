With the support of Anelisa Mkalipi, who manages a children’s home in Chicken Farm, Nqoto was inspired to broaden the scope of her organisation’s work.
Olwethu Nqoto inspiring hope in underprivileged families
Image: SUPPLIED
East London’s Olwethu Salayi Nqoto, 39, is making a lasting impact through her tireless dedication to uplifting disadvantaged communities.
From teaching farming skills and donating sanitary products to offering vital counselling services — Nqoto’s selfless work is transforming lives and inspiring hope within underprivileged families.
Being bullied in primary school and encouraged to fight her own battles became a powerful motivation for Nqoto to dedicate herself to empowering others, helping them build confidence and stand strong in the face of challenges.
At the height of the Covid-19 pandemic, when communities were grappling with severe hardship and uncertainty, Nqoto, with her family, founded the Ithemba Likantu Non-Profit Company in Mdantsane.
The nonprofit first focused on empowering community members by teaching them how to start and care for their own vegetable gardens.
This helped families grow fresh produce for their own food, promoting self-reliance and improving wellbeing.
“As the saying goes, give a man a fish and you feed him for a day; teach a man how to fish and you feed him for a lifetime,” she said.
With the support of Anelisa Mkalipi, who manages a children’s home in Chicken Farm, Nqoto was inspired to broaden the scope of her organisation’s work.
She extended her efforts to support the children at the home, exposing them to diverse and rare career opportunities while educating them about available scholarships which could open doors to good education and a brighter future.
“This was our way of showing the children they are not alone and that their dreams are still valid, no matter what challenges they face.
“We want them to understand that their current situation doesn’t define their future, and they should never see themselves as disadvantaged or limited in what they can achieve.
“We took it further by assisting people with things they needed, whether it was clothes, sanitary products for girls or school uniforms for pupils.”
Nqoto said that while she was deeply passionate about her work, it did come with challenges.
One of the most difficult aspects, she said, was the emotional toll of not always being able to help those in need, especially when resources were limited.
“We need psychologists to support individuals who require emotional and mental capacity building, as well as sponsorships to expand our reach,” she said.
“Our goal is to extend our efforts to rural areas, where we can assist pupils with scholarship and bursary applications, helping them access better educational opportunities.”
She said children in rural areas often lacked access to resources and proper academic guidance, as many were raised by their grandparents while their parents worked far from home.
This made it harder for them to navigate their education and access opportunities.
Phindiwe Jim, who nominated Nqoto, said she had been the best since 2017, before the establishment of her NPC.
“I have k seen her plough back to the community through her knowledge and skills
“I have seen her donate clothes, food, toiletries and sometimes medicine for some people,” Jim said.
Eric Mtonga Senior Secondary School headmaster Malusi Koltana said the sanitary package donations had a huge impact on the girls, boosting their confidence.
“Our community is full of unemployed people, and families who depend on social grants — as much as some things are necessities, they are a luxury in our community,” he said.
“We may take it for granted, but some pupils have missed school and fallen behind on studies until they eventually dropped out of school.”
