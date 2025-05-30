Community coach helps youth keep eye on the ball

In the heart of Parkside, East London, one man is making a big difference in the lives of young people.
Benjamin John Plaatjies, a community soccer coach and pensioner, has become a true role model for children and teenagers from underprivileged backgrounds.
Through his love for soccer, he is helping young boys and girls not only stay active and off the streets, but also learn important life skills and values.
“Oom Babes”, as he is fondly known, runs training sessions for children in several age groups, including under-11, under-13, under-15, under-17, under-19 and seniors.
While most of the players are boys, he also welcomes girls and has plans to start a girls’ team in 2026.
Currently, one brave girl plays in his under-15 team with the boys, and others attend sessions just to stay fit.
“I always tell my players that school is more important than soccer — two weeks before exams, I give them time off to study, education must always come first,” he said.
Plaatjies started the Parkside United Soccer Club in 2010 with 15 players, after noticing that many children in his community had very little to do after school.
He saw that the children were often surrounded by negative influences such as drugs, crime and violence because of the tough environment they were growing up in.
He coaches at Parkside Primary School and Greenpoint High School and has recently been asked to help with both the girls’ and boys’ teams at Parkside.
His dedication does not stop at coaching. On Sundays, he works as a security guard at Good Shepherd Church, watching over cars and using the small earnings to help pay for referees and equipment.
Despite limited resources and working from humble grounds, Plaatjies has produced remarkable results.
In 2018, one of his players travelled to Spain for a soccer tournament and became the top goal scorer.
Another player he trained, Allesandro du Plessis, went on to become a professional, playing for major teams such as Orlando Pirates.
Plaatjies also mentors older players, teaching them how to coach and become leaders.
The girl in his under-15 team now works as a referee, showing how his guidance is helping shape future role models.
“We are only three people managing everything, but we are doing our best,” he said.
“It’s not just about soccer — it’s about helping these children believe in themselves and reach for a better future.”
His efforts have made a huge impact in his community.
He proves that with passion, love and dedication, one person can truly change lives.
For the children of Parkside, he is more than a coach — he is a hero.
Plaatjies has arranged sponsorships to help senior players who want to attend their matric dance but cannot afford it.
Thanks to this support, they can now attend the special event without worrying about the costs.
Church pastor Roderick du Preez, who nominated Plaatjies as a Local Hero, said he had kept many children off the streets, even helping them outside the soccer field.
“We work closely together, to ensure that every child is seen and has a sense of belonging.
“We would like to see more interaction, more involvement and more sponsorship because we are limited as a church,” he said.
Under-13 captain Lamon Cummings, who joined the Pefferville United club in 2023, said he was happy to be a part of the team because they were teammates who became family.
“Oom Babes is like a father to us — he takes care of us and is willing to do anything for the team, even when one of us has a problem, we can always go to him,” he said.
