Unathi Ndzube, founder of the Our Legacy in Art, Modelling and Beauty Academy, is a shining light for young people with autism.
She promotes inclusion by hosting seminars and workshops to help parents and teachers better understand and support the needs of autistic children.
Her passion and efforts have opened doors for children who often feel left out of mainstream opportunities, giving them the chance to be seen, heard and valued.
After experiencing the challenges of raising a child with autism, including difficulties in finding a suitable school and gaining social acceptance for her daughter, Ndzube was inspired to create change.
In 2021, as Covid-19 restrictions began to ease, she launched the academy to give children, especially those with autism, a safe space to express themselves.
“It was very difficult for children to comprehend what was happening during that period, resulting in them being idle and restless,” she said.
“That was when the idea struck me.”
A guardian angel for autistic youngsters
Unathi Ndzube’s academy is paving the way to a better future for every child,
Image: SUPPLIED
Ndzube said the academy’s pupils did not just learn how to act, model, dance and sing — they also gained confidence and self-belief.
The academy is also dedicated to raising awareness about autism and providing emotional and educational support to both children and their caregivers.
Through its inclusive approach, every child is given the opportunity to dream, grow and thrive in a loving and accepting environment.
“The aim is to keep children busy and safe during weekends by teaching them helpful skills,” she said.
“They also partner with a nearby school to reach children who can’t join the weekend classes.”
In addition to the weekend classes, held at the Steve Biko Centre in Qonce, the academy hosts regular seminars and talks to bring parents together.
These sessions allow families to share personal stories, offer support and learn more about the autism spectrum.
There are also workshops for parents and teachers to help them better understand and support autistic children at home and school.
“Through these activities the academy helps autistic children feel accepted and included so they can learn and grow alongside other children in regular classrooms.
“The aim is to break down barriers and show that autistic children can succeed when given the right support and opportunities.”
Starting with just 23 children, the academy has now grown to include 60 boys and girls, divided into two age groups — six to 14, and 15 to 25.
The students come from various communities, including Qonce, Mdantsane and Seymour.
“Ultimately, the Our Legacy in Art, Modelling and Beauty Academy is more than just a creative space — it is a movement towards inclusion, empowerment and understanding.”
With Ndzube’s determination and passion, the academy is changing lives and paving the way for a future where every child, regardless of ability, can shine.
Liya Mduba, 17, from Tyutyu village near Qonce, said she joined the academy in 2022 and it had completely changed the way she saw herself.
“Growing up, people used to tease me a lot about my weight and said I was too skinny.
“But now I feel confident because I know my body is just right for my modelling journey.”
Nonelela Ndzube, who nominated Ndzube as a Local Hero, said the academy instilled lifetime skills and nurtured talents, crafting them into purpose.
“This academy takes the minds and time of children and invests them into purposeful things which affect them positively and contribute to uplifting the community by minimising teenage pregnancy and substance abuse.”
She said witnessing such beautiful work had shown her that the academy was raising leaders.
