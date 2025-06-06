At just 19 years old, Inga Mkalali proves dynamite truly comes in small packages.
A Local Hero nominee and rising star from Esihlabeni Village in Ngqamakhwe, he is quickly becoming a beacon of hope and inspiration in his community through his passion, talent and dedication to making a difference.
Mkalali wears many hats — he is a model, radio and TV presenter, actor, cultural ambassador, storyteller and, most importantly, a community builder.
Though Mkalali has not yet registered his own nonprofit organisation, he continues to make a meaningful impact in his community by working under established NPOs.
Through these partnerships, he is able to carry out his vision for community development; offering support, raising awareness and creating opportunities for those who are in need.
“I believe that collaboration is just as powerful as leadership, and that real change can happen even without a formal platform,” he said.
He is a member of the Radio Workshop, an organisation focused on giving young people a voice and raising awareness about important social issues such as gender-based violence (GBV), mental health, sexual health and education.
As a youth reporter on Unitra Community radio, Mkalali said he presented a show called Mthatha Youth Commitment, where each episode tackled one of these sensitive topics.
He invites professionals to the show to offer solutions, helping listeners understand these issues and how they affect communities.
His work is helping to break stigmas and bring about real conversations that matter.
“Growing up, helping people was something I loved doing, and what made me happier was how people were so comfortable coming to me when they needed help — it motivated me to want to do more,” he said.
Inga Mkalali has unwavering commitment to uplift others
Ngqamakhwe youngster wears many hats in drive to make a difference in communities
Image: SUPPLIED
Nomapostile Kute, who nominated Mkalali as a Local Hero, says what truly sets him apart is his unwavering commitment to uplifting others.
“He may not hold a formal leadership title, but through volunteering and service, he’s become a quiet, yet powerful force for change,” Kute said.
“This Local Hero nomination is a way to say, ‘We see you, we appreciate you, and we’re inspired by you’.”
One of Mkalali’s standout achievements is his role in transforming perceptions of Inkciyo — a traditional practice promoting virginity and self-respect.
As the first young man in his area to openly support and practise Inkciyo, he has challenged the notion that it is only for girls.
His example has inspired a group of young men to embrace the tradition with pride, reshaping cultural narratives and setting a new standard of leadership among the youth.
Mkalali has also proudly represented the Eastern Cape and the Xhosa kingdom on the national stage.
He competed in Mr Indoni Cultural SA 2024, alongside contestants from 11 different tribes, and was recently crowned Mr Heritage SA Public Choice Winner 2025.
Mkalali’s dedication to his community goes far beyond words. He regularly takes part in charity work and volunteers alongside others committed to keeping public spaces clean.
In 2024, he launched a project to raise funds and purchase bread, which he then distributed to homeless individuals — reflecting his deep belief in ubuntu, the spirit of unity, compassion and collective care.
He recently partnered with Abanebhongo, an organisation supporting people living with disabilities, to host an Easter egg hunt for children in rural areas — bringing joy and celebration to places where it is often overlooked.
Earlier in 2024, he joined the production team for the People’s Parliament held at the Mthatha Town Hall, further highlighting his growing involvement in civic and public initiatives.
In all that he does, Mkalali continues to show that leadership is not about titles or wealth — but about action, purpose and service.
He stands as a shining example for young people in the Eastern Cape, and a source of pride for the community he serves so passionately.
Daily Dispatch
