Intertown patrollers, led by founder and chair Anele Mkhangelwa, are driving the mandate to restore safety in metro communities.
Formed in September 2024, the unit boasts more than 280 volunteers who prowl the streets, working tirelessly to keep residents and businesses safe.
They work with ward-based patrols under the umbrella of Intertown, in Quigney, West Bank, Southernwood, Duncan Village, the CBD, and more recently in Beacon Bay’s Nompumelelo, while working closely with authorities.
Mkhangelwa said Intertown did patrols with different groups across the metro.
“We have different patrols in East London, from which we have discovered that there are perpetrators who run away from Quigney to other parts of the metro.
“I have noticed these criminals have a tendency to run around in different parts when attempting to commit crime.”
Intertown patrollers founder tireless in efforts to help communities
Anele Mkhangelwa’s co-ordinated plans through umbrella body, while working with police, lauded
Image: SUPPLIED
He said he started Intertown so that communities could share relevant information to help track down criminals and hand them over to authorities.
“If they rob in Quigney, they are more likely to move to another suburb or township.
“The formation of this umbrella forum is to bring in existing forums to help tackle crime.
“They are working ward-based, and we share information about suspects in our social media groups, which makes it easy for us to alert the police.
“We get support from residents and businesses, especially those that have been helped by us.
“It is through our tireless efforts, such as through the recovery of stolen items — coupled with a case opened with the police — which are then given back to the rightful owners, that is how they [communities] recognise us.”
Mkhangelwa said their patrollers operated with few resources and would appreciate any contributions that could help them in their efforts.
“We use our own money to buy uniforms, torches, and use our own cars to do patrols.
“We do not have any sponsors or government assistance.
“Getting support for the work we do is important because some of our volunteers are unemployed.
“Little efforts such as help to buy uniforms and fuel would go a long way for communities that we work with.”
He said the CBD and businesses were being terrorised by criminals.
Working with the police came with its challenges, but they were not discouraged.
“We do work with police, even though there are challenges.
“We do suspect there are planned crimes that involve our authorities, which poses a challenge.
“We have seen people selling drugs on the streets, and when we catch these criminals and call the police, we are left to answer technicalities such as did we have the search warrant; why did we search even though the criminal is in possession of illegal substances.
“We often receive tip-offs when it comes to the work that we do.
“Our hope is to have an easy working relationship with them [the police], especially when we have caught an individual dabbling in illegal activities.”
Mkhangelwa said it was important for the police to take into account that the patrollers were the eyes and ears of the communities in which they worked and that officers should respond timeously when alerted or requested to assist.
He said the patrollers were all volunteers.
“A few of those who actually see the work that we do often extend a hand where they can.
“Winning a Local Hero award would help us get uniforms for our members and tools to work with, such as torches and pepper spray, and would go a long way.”
Quigney Ratepayers’ Association chair Satish Nair, who nominated Mkhangelwa, said residents of the suburb were proud of the work being done by Mkhangelwa’s team.
“He is selfless, he is able to go out of his way with the bare minimum.
“Mkhangelwa is an excellent leader, enabling structure and leading his team with minimal effort.
“He is a fighter. Even with a lot of challenges from the authorities, he does not give up.
“It’s because he knows what’s wrong is wrong and stays by the law.”
Nair said Mkhangelwa was an intelligent leader who understood how to efficiently co-ordinate efforts and come up with plans to tackle problems.
“He is a man of action. He is out there to see results and not just waiting for things to happen.”
