Lusikisiki massacre sparked mission to uplift community

Lwandile Gcume was moved by the Lusikisiki massacre, which claimed 18 lives in 2024 in the crime-ridden Ngobozana village in the rural town.
Touched by the unforgettable ordeal that sent shock waves across the country, he transformed the pain into purpose, embarking on a mission to rewrite the community’s narrative.
The 43-year-old, who is the founder and co-ordinator, made it his mission to start the Ngobozana Development Foundation, which has a mandate to drive change through efforts such as residents taking part in sport, skills development and arts and culture.
Gcume said the foundation was formed to encourage positive development-related initiatives.
“We believe the situation we are faced with is fuelled by crime, unemployment, poverty and lack of activities for the youth.”
He said one of their goals was to uplift the economy in the community.
“The vision is to help create a sustainable local economy, such as skills development, being involved in sports and arts and culture.
“Our main drive is to link Ngobozana with relevant stakeholders in government or private institutions.
“Upon mobilising the community, we have realised there is a lack of information.
“People here have a keen interest in business through farming, yet they do not know which channels they can use to get help from the government.
“We have seen that they do not know how they could reach an upper level when it comes to farming, which is why we have held workshops to bring information from both the government and the Small Enterprise Development Agency (SEDA).”
Gcume said they had incorporated relevant stakeholders so that small businesses could be formalised.
They had used the chance to get government involvement when officials visited the area in the aftermath of the massacre.
They had held two tournaments to promote involvement in sport, with 20 football and 15 netball teams taking part.
“Through the commitments from the government, we have managed to host a netball and soccer sports event,” he said.
“The one held over Easter weekend was done through our own efforts and from external supporters.”
They had also seen that the youth had different interests, which were the reasons to look into the arts such as modelling, singing, dancing and acting.
“This weekend, we will bring the youth under one roof to celebrate Youth Day through a variety of activities and they will compete against each other with a little incentive.
“We have invited people here in Lusikisiki who are also in the spotlight when it comes to these codes so that they could provide support and assessment.”
Resident Nobuhle Msumza, who nominated Gcume for Local Hero, said they appreciated the efforts being made by the foundation.
“The involvement of the foundation has been huge. We have seen women who wear smiles today because they have been able to get sewing machines.
“We have seen children wear smiles because they belong to a team and play sports. We have seen a significant effect and we look forward to its continued endeavours in our community.”
She said they aimed to empower young children and residents who would contribute positively to the community’s economic efforts.
“We are really aiming to change people’s lives. The crime rate is still a challenge, but we will continue with the good work.”
Daily Dispatch
Lusikisiki massacre sparked mission to uplift community
Image: SUPPLIED
Lwandile Gcume was moved by the Lusikisiki massacre, which claimed 18 lives in 2024 in the crime-ridden Ngobozana village in the rural town.
Touched by the unforgettable ordeal that sent shock waves across the country, he transformed the pain into purpose, embarking on a mission to rewrite the community’s narrative.
The 43-year-old, who is the founder and co-ordinator, made it his mission to start the Ngobozana Development Foundation, which has a mandate to drive change through efforts such as residents taking part in sport, skills development and arts and culture.
Gcume said the foundation was formed to encourage positive development-related initiatives.
“We believe the situation we are faced with is fuelled by crime, unemployment, poverty and lack of activities for the youth.”
He said one of their goals was to uplift the economy in the community.
“The vision is to help create a sustainable local economy, such as skills development, being involved in sports and arts and culture.
“Our main drive is to link Ngobozana with relevant stakeholders in government or private institutions.
“Upon mobilising the community, we have realised there is a lack of information.
“People here have a keen interest in business through farming, yet they do not know which channels they can use to get help from the government.
“We have seen that they do not know how they could reach an upper level when it comes to farming, which is why we have held workshops to bring information from both the government and the Small Enterprise Development Agency (SEDA).”
Gcume said they had incorporated relevant stakeholders so that small businesses could be formalised.
They had used the chance to get government involvement when officials visited the area in the aftermath of the massacre.
They had held two tournaments to promote involvement in sport, with 20 football and 15 netball teams taking part.
“Through the commitments from the government, we have managed to host a netball and soccer sports event,” he said.
“The one held over Easter weekend was done through our own efforts and from external supporters.”
They had also seen that the youth had different interests, which were the reasons to look into the arts such as modelling, singing, dancing and acting.
“This weekend, we will bring the youth under one roof to celebrate Youth Day through a variety of activities and they will compete against each other with a little incentive.
“We have invited people here in Lusikisiki who are also in the spotlight when it comes to these codes so that they could provide support and assessment.”
Resident Nobuhle Msumza, who nominated Gcume for Local Hero, said they appreciated the efforts being made by the foundation.
“The involvement of the foundation has been huge. We have seen women who wear smiles today because they have been able to get sewing machines.
“We have seen children wear smiles because they belong to a team and play sports. We have seen a significant effect and we look forward to its continued endeavours in our community.”
She said they aimed to empower young children and residents who would contribute positively to the community’s economic efforts.
“We are really aiming to change people’s lives. The crime rate is still a challenge, but we will continue with the good work.”
Daily Dispatch
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending Now
Latest Videos