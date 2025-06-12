Though now retired, they remain living proof of the role Mahambi played in shaping their early careers.
Boxing academy founder’s influence stretches far beyond the ring
NPO’s coach ‘a mentor, role model and lifeline’ to young boys
Image: SUPPLIED
From the village of KwaMekeni in Ngqamakhwe to the heart of Mdantsane, 58-year-old boxing and fitness coach Zolani Mahambi is making a lasting impact in his community.
The All Stars Boxing Academy founder trains young, aspiring boxers, providing them with a space to stay fit, and away from crime and negative influences.
Mahambi has dedicated his life to helping youth stay focused, active, and inspired, through discipline and care.
After losing his job at DaimlerChrysler in 1984, Mahambi chose not to give up.
Instead, he turned his lifelong passion for boxing into a mission to uplift and guide the youth in his community.
A boxer himself, Mahambi used his experience in the ring to teach his young charges valuable life lessons.
Over the years, some of his proteges went on to become well-known professional boxers.
Though now retired, they remain living proof of the role Mahambi played in shaping their early careers.
Other young people he trained went on to university or different careers.
Fondly known as ‘Bra Gqo’, Mahambi started coaching in a disused supermarket building, turning it into a makeshift gym.
He officially launched the All Stars Boxing Academy, a nonprofit organisation, in 1979.
Following the closure of several schools after the Covid-19 pandemic, he moved his gym to former Fikile Bhengu Junior Primary School’s hall.
He has 12 boys under his wings at present.
“I believe in quality over quantity.
“With fewer boys, I can give each one the attention they need,” said Mahambi.
The academy, also known as Amabhobozi, trains boys aged eight to 18 — but only if they are still attending school.
For Mahambi, education is a non-negotiable; he makes sure his sessions are scheduled according to his charges’ availability outside the classroom.
“I make sure they stay in school. I want to raise disciplined, respectful young men,” he said.
More than just a boxing gym, the academy also helps raise funds to cover travel costs when the boys compete in matches locally and around the country.
“Wherever we go, my team is known for their discipline and good behaviour, and I plan to keep it that way,” he said.
One of the academy’s standout students is 18-year-old Sibabalwe ‘Lord of the Ring’ Ngxoza, who began boxing in 2020.
He represented the academy at the Africa Games and won a bronze medal — putting SA and the All Stars Boxing Academy firmly on the map.
Ngxoza said joining the academy had unlocked many doors for him and made him recognise and appreciate his talent.
“I will forever be grateful to my coach for believing in me and helping me recognise my skills.
“Though I have reached a major milestone, I intend to remain humble,” he said.
Local community member Zniko Fikelepi, 40, nominated Mahambi as a Daily Dispatch Local Hero, inspired by the impact the coach has had on his son, who trains at the academy.
“Through his tireless dedication to training and mentorship, Bra Gqo has built more than just a gym. He’s created a safe, empowering space for young people.”
“His sessions are not just about boxing — they teach discipline, self-respect, and purpose.”
Many of the boys he coaches have avoided drugs and alcohol because of his guidance.
“He’s not just a coach, he’s a mentor, a role model, and a lifeline,” Fikelepi said.
Mahambi’s impact continues to stretch far beyond the ring, changing lives one punch at a time.
