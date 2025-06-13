Round Table gives back to community with meaningful events

With a strong focus on charity and development work, Round Table SA is widely recognised for initiatives like Winter Knights, a campaign that collects blankets and warm clothing for vulnerable communities in winter.
Beyond that, local Tables run a variety of community projects, ranging from renovating schools and clinics to offering emergency assistance and helping with food security initiatives.
Round Table’s membership is open to men between the ages of 18 and 40.
This approach keeps the organisation fresh and dynamic, encouraging the flow of new ideas and energy.
Those who complete their active service often continue their involvement through the 41ers Club, where they maintain the lifelong friendships and connections they formed during their time as Tablers.
Jethro Penny from Round Table No 1 said the branch had annual projects to raise funds to support different causes.
“Our organisation is not led by a single person, but functions with committees that all feed into the border, which ultimately becomes national to the global space,” he said.
Among these is the popular Steak Evening, usually held during major sporting events such as World Cup, where members gather with the public to raise funds in a fun way.
Another key initiative is the Golf Day, when a deserving beneficiary is selected, and all proceeds from the event go to them.
One of the more meaningful events is the Survivor Race, organised in honour of cancer patients and survivors, raising both funds and awareness.
The Decade’s Party is another important project, where attendees are encouraged to donate blankets and warm clothing to support homeless individuals and people from disadvantaged communities.
The organisation also makes time for regular community engagement. Every month, members visit an old age home to host a bingo day, bringing entertainment and companionship to the elderly.
Another initiative is the school shoe donation project, where new and gently used shoes are collected and redistributed to various schools to support pupils who need proper footwear.
“We don’t believe in simply asking people for money. That’s why we focus on hosting enjoyable and meaningful events that not only bring the community together but also help us raise the funds needed for our projects,” Penny said.
Round Table gives back to community with meaningful events
Image: SUPPLIED
A group of dedicated East London men, members of Round Table East London No 1, spend their year turning compassion into action.
The branch has made its mark through community service, fundraising and commitment to those in need.
From hosting charitable events and beach clean-ups to supporting children’s hospitals and elderly care centres, they have made an impact in all spheres.
Driven by solidarity and a passion for giving back, the group has built bridges across communities, brought joy to lives and proved that real change starts at a local level.
Since its establishment in 1948, Round Table SA has been shaping communities across the country.
Known for its dynamic blend of community service, leadership development and fellowship, Round Table makes a tangible difference, led entirely by men under 40 committed to social change.
Part of the global Round Table International movement, Round Table SA forms one of the many national arms of an organisation that began in 1927 in Norwich, England.
